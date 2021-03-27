Metro Safety Training Offers Red Cross Certified Emergency First Aid Training with CPR/AED Level C Valid for 3 Years

The renowned training school offers first aid training and workplace safety courses with accredited certifications in British Columbia.

Coquitlam, Canada, March 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About 2.2 million people die annually due to workplace injuries and illnesses, according to recent statistics. A Red Cross polling shows that 40% of Canadians admitted that they've been in emergencies that required first aid; however, only 18% were first aid certified. Thus, the Canadian Governmental Occupational Health & Safety legislation has mandated workplaces to protect employees against injuries.

Serving the Coquitlam community for over ten years, Metro Safety Training offers first aid training courses and workplace safety courses. Their courses include occupational first aid training, forklift training, fall protection training, confined space training, and lead/asbestos/silica awareness programs. Their emergency first aid training program is a day-long course, which costs about $89.

Metro Safety’s emergency training program prepares candidates to perform CPR, tackle airway, breathing, and circulation emergencies, and respond to respiratory arrests. These courses are open to everyone, regardless of being a doctor or a medical professional. They're tools for survival and one of the popular Red Cross courses offered in Coquitlam, Surrey, Delta, Richmond and Vancouver.

Talking about their first aid courses, the company spokesperson said, “Apart from the emergency first aid course, we also offer occupational first aid training courses that are more relevant to workplace emergencies. These courses are offered at three levels, starting from the basic theory to finally managing respiratory failure, eye injuries, limb fractures, and cardiac emergencies. Successful candidates are awarded OFA certificates valid for three years, besides expert workplace first aid skills.”

Metro Safety training school also offers fall protection training to safeguard employees against working at heights in construction and manufacturing industries. This course provides comprehensive knowledge to candidates about using the anchorage, wearing the personal protective body equipment, and joining the connecting device.

"We also provide confined space training to guide workers about dealing with breathing difficulties in boilers and mines and low atmospheric pressure while working in sewage, shipbuilding, or pipefitting," the other spokesperson added.

The training school also provides awareness courses to workers if they’re working with harmful substances like lead, asbestos, and silica. They award wallet-sized certification cards on successful completion of the program.

About the Company

Headquartered in Coquitlam, BC, Metro Safety Training is a training school that offers first aid courses and workplace safety courses. They've been in the business since 2008, providing forklift training, fall protection training, confined space training, and asbestos/lead/silica awareness training programs. They've also open resources such as blogs, news, and videos to enhance Canadian citizens' safety.

Contact Information

Website: www.metrosafety.ca

E-mail: info@metrosafety.ca

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6 Canada

Phone: +1-604-521-4227

