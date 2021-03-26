Futuristic Novel Tackles Euthanasia for Population Control

Award-winning novelist to release third sci-fi thriller. Advance copies are available for media review.

Baltimore, MD, March 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Komodo Dragon, LLC is pleased to announce that Baltimore author, Sam Polakoff, will publish his latest novel entitled, “Escaping Mercy,” on July 17, 2021. Pre-orders may be placed on or about July 1, 2021.

Toward the end of the 22nd century, world leaders, desperate to preserve Earth and its dwindling resources, agreed to ween the overpopulated planet through extraordinary means. The solution they chose was called Mercy.

150 years in the future, hundreds of millions are homeless and the sick are forced into a euthanasia program called Mercy. Global leaders fiercely debate population control versus keeping people healthy.

When world-famous marine biologist, Dex Holzman learns about Aeternum, an ancient civilization at the bottom of the Coral Sea, he discovers a secret with the power to alter the trajectory of the planet. With the help of Cam Atkinson, a civil rights attorney, Dex travels a deadly path in his attempt to solve the world’s most ominous dilemma. Along the way, he uncovers a maniacal world leader’s vengeful plot to shed population and restore the Earth to its former glory.

“Unlike my prior sci-fi thrillers, 'Hiatus' (2018) and 'Shaman' (2019), this book challenged me to write from the perspective of characters living 150 years in the future. My objective was to paint a post - WWIII and IV world without letting technological advancements overwhelm the plot.” – Author Sam Polakoff

"Escaping Mercy" will be published exclusively on Amazon in paperback and e-book formats. Copies can also be purchased at www.sampolakoff.com.

View the trailer at www.sampolakoff.com/escapingmercy

About Sam Polakoff

Sam Polakoff specializes in writing thrillers with a hint of science fiction to create a unique genre with memorable characters to enhance his stories. He is the president, CEO and third-generation owner of Nexterus Inc., a supply chain engineering and technology firm based in New Freedom, Pennsylvania.

Sam is also the author of the 2007 children’s book entitled “A Christmas Tale,” 100% of the proceeds of which support glaucoma research and education.

Sam and his wife, Denise reside in Maryland.

Visit Sam’s website at www.sampolakoff.com

About Komodo Dragon, LLC

Komodo Dragon is a Maryland-based publisher owned and operated by author, Sam Polakoff.

About Nexterus

Nexterus Inc. was founded in 1946 in Baltimore by Abraham Allan Polakoff. Nexterus is a supply chain engineering and technology firm helping small and mid-sized companies to strategically position themselves for growth. Nexterus is the oldest privately held company of its kind in America.

