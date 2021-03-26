Denali Advanced Integration Named to Puget Sound Business Journal's Largest Family-Owned Business List

Denali Ranks 4th Among Companies Headquartered in Washington

Redmond, WA, March 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denali Advanced Integration, a family-owned, privately-held global leader in delivering integrated technology solutions and services, was recently named by Puget Sound Business Journal to their largest family-owned business list for a second year in a row. The prestigious list ranks companies that are privately owned, at least 51 percent family-owned and headquartered in Washington State. Denali was ranked 4th on the list based on 2020 revenue, moving up from 9th on the list in 2019.

Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North America, Europe, Middle-East, India and Asia.

"Being a family-owned business has helped us persevere through so many challenges since we opened our doors in 1992. Throughout the years, our family has grown to include all the amazing team members who have been with us since the beginning," says Majdi Daher, CEO and Founder of Denali. "We are honored to be among so many great family-owned businesses here in Washington, but what gives me the greatest sense of pride is seeing the Denali family continue to grow and the next generation of our employees’ family members joining our teams."

Denali was also recently named to Puget Sound Business Journal’s Largest Private Companies list.

