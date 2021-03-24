Church Hill Classics® Creates Officially Licensed Girl Scout Gold Award Certificate and Autograph Photo Frames

Girl Scouts can proudly showcase their achievements in branded frames made by a female-owned company.

Monroe, CT, March 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Church Hill Classics®, a U.S. manufacturer of officially licensed frames for colleges and universities, professional associations, and the U.S. Military, today announced they are pleased to have been selected as a national licensee by Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), the preeminent leadership organization for girls. Church Hill Classics will produce officially licensed Gold Award certificate and autograph photo frames for Girl Scouts to celebrate and commemorate their remarkable achievements.

Girl Scouts offers fun, engaging, age-appropriate programming designed to help girls practice ambitious leadership and create positive change. The officially licensed Girl Scout autograph photo frame is the perfect gift for celebrating girls’ accomplishments or commemorating troop ceremonies and events. The autograph frame has space for a 4”x6” vertical or horizontal photo, an archival-quality mat, and a gold engraved dedication plate.

Thousands of Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award each year, the highest achievement a Girl Scout in high school can earn for tackling an issue that is dear to her and driving lasting change in her community and beyond. Earning the Gold Award opens doors to scholarships, preferred admission tracks for college, and amazing career opportunities - as well as skills that set girls up for success, like strategic thinking, communication, collaboration, problem solving, and time management. Church Hill Classics is proud to offer an official Girl Scout Gold Award frame specifically designed to congratulate Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors on this remarkable achievement.

“As a US manufacturer and certified woman-owned business, Church Hill Classics is honored to be handcrafting official Gold Award frames and troop autograph photo frames for GSUSA,” states Lucie Voves, Founder & CEO of Church Hill Classics. “65% of my employees are women, so my team is especially thrilled to build custom frames for the Gold Award Girl Scouts who are the leaders our world needs.”

A ten-time Inc. 5000 Award recipient, Voves founded the company in 1991 as a home-based business, offering limited edition artwork of college campuses in the Northeast from her basement workshop. Nearly 30 years later, Church Hill Classics is now a trusted leader in the diploma frame category based in a 47,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Monroe, CT.

“As a champion of female innovators and community leaders, I’m proud to work with Girl Scouts. Our business is all about celebrating success-driven youth and honoring their achievements, so we’re excited to help Girl Scouts and their families do just that,” adds Voves.

For more information, please go to www.diplomaframe.com, email Jodie@diplomaframe.com or call (800) 477-9005.

About Church Hill Classics

Church Hill Classics®, known online as diplomaframe.com, manufactures custom diploma frames, certificate frames, award frames, and photo frames for thousands of colleges and universities, high schools, honor societies, the U.S. Military, professional associations, corporate clients, and prestigious business recognition programs, including the Inc. 5000 Awards. Products are offered through its e-commerce site at diplomaframe.com™ or through its partner affiliates. Church Hill Classics is a certified woman-owned business founded in 1991 by its CEO, Lucie Voves. The Connecticut-based company has made Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Business list ten times and sponsors the annual Frame My Future Scholarship Contest. More information on Church Hill Classics can be found at www.diplomaframe.com.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong - more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we’ve honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org

