"Black Moms Can," released today, focuses on fighting for the economic and social sustainability of Black families. Black Americans have consumed centuries fighting against the horrors of racism. "We have fought hard and long for integration, as I believe we should have, and I know that we will win. But I've come to believe we're integrating into a burning house." - Martin Luther King This book serves as both an apology to and support of Black Moms.

San Mateo, CA, March 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "Black Moms Can," available everywhere you buy books on Monday, April 4, 2021, the 53rd Anniversary of Dr. King's assassination in Memphis, TN. The book focuses on fighting for the economic and social sustainability of Black families. Black Americans have consumed centuries fighting against the horrors of racism.

"We have fought hard and long for integration, as I believe we should have, and I know that we will win. But I've come to believe we're integrating into a burning house." - Martin Luther king Jr.

This book serves as both an apology to, and support of, Black Moms. It is they who protect, engage, and prepare Black youth for a rewarding life. Cameron explores the stories and struggles of single moms and the children they raise, which highlight the ongoing bigotry, injustice, and disconnection from the mainstream economy that far too many Black families face.

The goal of the Black Moms Can Initiative, the subject of this book, is to develop wealth-building opportunities to benefit Black families and their communities leveraging Ecommerce marketing platforms via mobile devices and internet technology, thereby monetizing the Black community's many talents. Continuing to do nothing has one real consequence: the destruction of Black American families for generations to come.

Cameron poses these questions and provides both researched opinions or his own first-hand experience to address them: "How many Black families will be forced into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis? What will the unemployment rates be for Black Moms with children after the pandemic? When will these Black families get the opportunity to maintain a sustainable life?"

With assistance from Calling Card Books, a full-service independent publisher, Community Advancements Initiative, Inc. (CAI) is launching their first book and the Black Moms Can Initiative on Monday, April 4, 2021.

To request a press kit, learn more about CAI and their initiative, purchase a copy of the book, or to get involved, visit www.BlackMomsCan.com

CAI is a non-profit corporation founded in 2005 that grew out of a lifetime of community service by founder Lee Cameron, Jr. Our experience-based data spans over 20 years living and working in Gary, IN. Gary has faced severe challenges over the last fifty years, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and is considered comparable to most distressed urban areas in the United States. CAI working with other Collaborative Leaders, has developed and implemented many traditional publicly funded programs.

Based on the current state of Black youth and young adults, any impact these programs might have made seems "illusory change" at best. Disparities in education, training, health, economic opportunity and access to justice continue to increase, and resources available to confront those challenges have not kept pace with the expanding needs. The Black Moms Can Initiative strives to address the underlying and undeniably important issue of the economic reality of underserved Black families.

Contact Information:

Community Advancement Initiative, Inc.

Lee Cameron, Jr.

415-688-5102

Contact via Email

www.blackmomscan.com

Calling Card Books is associated with the project. Secondary contact: Marta Zarrella 916-878-1760

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/833257

Press Release Distributed by PR.com