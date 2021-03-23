Carolyn R. Baker Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Williamsburg, VA, March 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carolyn R. Baker of Williamsburg, Virginia has been honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of tax services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Carolyn R. Baker

Carolyn Baker is the owner of Carolyn’s Services, which is a tax and accounting service based in Williamsburg, Virginia. Carolyn has over 15 years’ experience and is responsible for preparing taxes, educating her clients regarding the complexity of the tax process, and consulting. She is an Internal Revenue Services (IRS) certified tax preparer.

Ms. Baker is a member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. (NANBPWC), that promotes quality of life for all citizens of communities across the globe, The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the Williamsburg – James City County Community Action Agency (CAA) that provides various programs for low-income families in the community.

Born on April 2, 1943, Carolyn obtained a B. A. in Business Administration Degree from Averett University in 1998. She is preparing for her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) examination. Previously, she was an Accounting Technician for the Department of the Army, at the Fort Eustis Army Base, Fort Eustis, Virginia. She served as an Accountant for 28 years and retired in 1992.

In her spare time, Carolyn volunteers in her community, enjoys learning new things, and bonding with friends and family via internet. She also loves to sing and dance to various genres of music. She is very family oriented and spends quality time with her husband Nat, and daughter Natalie.

Carolyn’s motto: Your setbacks and obstacles prepare you for milestones you will experience on your journey of life.

