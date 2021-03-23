"Mode One" Author Sees Spike in Book Sales Due to YouTuber's Viral Video

Author Alan Roger Currie recently experienced a spike in his book sales due to a viral video on YouTube that has garnered close to one million views in the last 21 months. Currie, who is a professional dating coach for men, saw his 2006 eBook version of "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking" rise to #3 on Amazon.com in the category of "Communication Skills" and he saw his audiobook version of the same book rise to as high as the #15 best-selling book in the same category.

Hollywood, CA, March 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over the last fifteen years, many up-and-coming book authors and self-proclaimed "self help gurus" have chosen to turn to audio and/or video podcasts and live streaming to actively promote their various products and services. Arguably the most popular platforms to accomplish this objective have been iTunes (for audio podcasts and live streaming) and YouTube (for video podcasts and live streaming).

Book Author and Professional Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie recently experienced a significant spike in his eBook sales and audiobook sales after an acquaintance of his whom he first crossed paths with on the popular social media platform Facebook uploaded a video on YouTube in June 2019 that has slowly but surely gone viral in just the last six months or so.

The video currently has over 800,000 views, with approximately 200,000 of those views accumulated in just the last month. The book that is briefly mentioned and highlighted in the viral video is a self-help book written and published by Currie in February 2006 titled "Mode One: Let the Women Know What You're REALLY Thinking," which was recently the #3 best-selling eBook on Amazon.com in the category of "Communication Reference" and the #15 best-selling audiobook on Audible.com in the category of "Personal Development > Communication & Social Skills."

"I have had a lot of men over the years mention my book and help me promote it, but I rarely have had any women make an effort to endorse and promote my book. I am very thankful to Victoria for the video she uploaded. The video was very truthful and it has obviously resonated with a high number of men and women who view her videos on her YouTube channel," said Currie, who was born and raised in Gary, Indiana and is an alumnus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Currie has been interviewed on national television, nationally syndicated broadcast radio, and has had his book mentioned in a number of major newspapers and magazines. Currie offers Email consultations, Skype, Zoom, and Telephone consultations, and One-on-One / Face-to-Face Coaching Sessions with many single heterosexual men in both the U.S.A. and internationally.

