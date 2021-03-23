Deborah R. Herder Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Sewell, NJ, March 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Deborah R. Herder of Sewell, New Jersey has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty and cosmetics. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Deborah R. Herder

Deborah R. Herder is the owner of Admirations Hair It Iz Inc., a salon providing hair styling and cutting services in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Deborah is responsible for hair cutting, styling, braiding, blow outs, salon operations, employee oversight, and teaching hair styling. Ms. Herder specializes in all natural "chemical free" hair care, but she also does relaxers, weaves, braids, curls, hair color, and dredlock maintenance. As a hair stylist and a salon owner, Deborah expresses her creativity and business savvy through Admirations Hair It Iz Salon. Her salon is an extension of her – an illustration of beauty through hair and personal style.

As a young girl, Deborah used to sit outside braiding other young girl’s hair. People walking by would admire her work. She knew that she was making young people, and eventually adults feel better about themselves.

Deborah received her Cosmetology License in the State of Pennsylvania in 1985. She previously worked for PHD Hair Studio and in 1986, Deborah and her business partner set up A & D Hair Studio located in the Empire Building on 13th & Sansom Streets. She eventually struck out on her own and started Admirations in 1989. In 1993, she returned to school and received her Teachers Certification in Cosmetology to help her continue to develop her skills and share her craft with others. Above all, Deborah enjoys infusing her staff with the passion to make women look their best. She loves her job and encourages her clients to care for their hair and focus on their overall appearance.

Deborah Herder is also the owner of a bar and restaurant, and a daycare provider. She has over 40 years’ experience and is responsible for the overall operations of her hair salon and other businesses. In her spare time, Deborah enjoys travel and shopping.

Deborah Herder’s motto is, “If you've tried the rest, you now deserve the best. Why? Because God's gift to me is my gift to you!”

