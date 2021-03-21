Army Veterans Unite to Start Connecticut Fence Franchise

Superior Fence & Rail is pleased to announce their latest fence franchise opening in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With West Point graduates and former Army officers at the helm, co-owners Michael Picone and Lyle Gal are just the team to establish the newest market for Superior Fence & Rail.

Bridgeport, CT, March 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Superior Fence & Rail is ready to redefine the fence business in western Connecticut. This market is unique in that there is already a large presence of fence contractors. But, competition is nothing new to Superior Fence & Rail. Corporate owner, Zach Peyton, believes not only in the new owners’ ability to succeed in western Connecticut, but also in the company’s client-focused, cost-conscious approach to fence building. “I think that our focus on customer service excellence and our considerable buying power will put us into a competitive position.”

The Right Team, Superior Fence Products

Zach explains that Superior Fence & Rail of Western Connecticut co-owners have what it takes, believing that “Mike and Lyle are going to build a great team that inspires them to be successful and drives the business to be a leading fence company in CT and beyond. Between their West Point, Army, and corporate America experience, they are a ‘dream team’ ownership duo.” These new fence franchise owners are set to introduce two of Superior Fence & Rail’s flagship fencing products to the Bridgeport, CT market, as PVC and premium wood privacy fences are favored choices throughout this territory. Corporate buying power will give these new fence franchisees the ability to offer much-beloved fence types to their clients at a price they would be unlikely to find with other fence contractors. What’s more is the level of quality of the Superior Fence & Rail products. The company’s wood and vinyl fence materials are superiorly engineered, offering a stronger fence, which will be quality-built to outlast the competition.

What made a Superior Fence & Rail fence franchise the right choice for these new owners?

Mike and Lyle were actively in search of a business opportunity when they met with Superior Fence & Rail’s corporate owners. Within a few conversations, the pair knew that should they move forward with purchasing a fence franchise, they would be “part of something special,” adding, “The growth potential, scalability, and financials far exceeded anything we've explored.” They are stoked to bring Western Connecticut into the realm of a truly superior fence buying and building experience through exceptional products, pricing, and customer service.

For this dream team, the feeling is mutual.

Mike Picone and Lyle Gal know that their expertise, client focus, and high-quality products are not all that is necessary to succeed in their new venture. They are elated to have teamed up with Superior Fence & Rail’s ownership, for which they attest, “We're confident that under Zach's leadership there's endless opportunity to build a first-class industry leading fencing company in Western Connecticut and help grow the SFR brand.” Add to that the level of training prior to opening a new fence company, backed by a tried and trusted franchise model, and therein you will begin to see the many facets combine to create a collective recipe for success in business. Mike and Lyle note that, “SFR's processes and level of training built a reliable and efficient operation that yields itself to superior customer service,” and with an efficient supply chain, Superior Fence & Rail of Western Connecticut will be able to get “quality products to our customers with minimal wait times.”

Are you ready to own a fence franchise with Superior Fence & Rail? For franchising information, visit: https://fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/ or contact franchise@superiorfenceandrial.com.

Contact Information:

Superior Fence & Rail

Zach Peyton

904-683-6349

Contact via Email

www.superiorfenceandrail.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/833154

Press Release Distributed by PR.com