Tampa Crossroad's New CEO Reveals New Look and Direction

Tampa, FL, March 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit organization serving the Tampa Bay community since 1977, helps people find their direction, through behavioral wellness, employment and housing services. Today, the nonprofit unveils a new direction of its own, as Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, announces its updated branding and expanded services.

Green, who has served as Tampa Crossroads’ CEO since August 2020, said, “Meeting people where they’re at has been at the center of our model of care for decades and as we move into the future and expand, this model will only get stronger. In my new role, I’m able to build on our quality of care to focus on collaboration with the whole community and see what’s needed by the community and how Tampa Crossroads can meet those needs. With the support of our board, strength of our leadership team, and talent of our staff, there’s nothing we can’t accomplish.”

As a licensed and accredited provider of community health services, Tampa Crossroads is working to increase its reach and further open its capacity, in order to better fill the gaps between needs and resources in the Tampa Bay community. The new branding was developed to help the nonprofit more effectively communicate its mission and to connect with more people seeking help.

The new tagline, “Navigating Life’s Crossroads Together,” illustrates the nonprofit’s goal of compassionate, inclusive programs and services. The new logo, which features modern, streamlined fonts and image of a compass, emphasizes the nonprofit’s role in helping its clients find direction.

Tampa Crossroads is expanding its Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VRE) services for adults with disabilities into new counties, and the nonprofit recently re-introduced mental health services for Vocational Rehabilitation clients.

Tampa Crossroads is also growing its rapid rehousing services for individuals in Hillsborough County who are experiencing homelessness, continuing to serve Veterans and now offering services to non-Veterans as well. To reach more people needing housing and to make connections with more landlords, the organization has added additional outreach and housing specialists to its staff.

Other Tampa Crossroads’ programs include the Behavioral Wellness Center, known as “BeWell,” which offers drug testing, SMART Recovery meetings, and outpatient treatment; Rose Manor, a residential treatment center for women only; and Eco Oaks, an energy efficient affordable housing complex in the Tampa area.

Green’s vision for the nonprofit’s future comes from her past experiences. Before being named as CEO, she served more than 14 years with Tampa Crossroads, most recently as the Clinical Director, guiding the organization’s goals so that clients receive the best care possible. Green received a BS Degree in Psychology from University of Florida and a MA in Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling from University of South Florida. She also has completed numerous educational credits in Non-Profit/Public/Organizational Management.

For more information about Tampa Crossroads, visit www.tampacrossroads.com.

Contact Information:

Tanya Cielo

813-337-0893

Contact via Email

https://tampacrossroads.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/833051

Press Release Distributed by PR.com