New PT Studies Delve Into the Automation Advantages of the Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Suite

Two new hands-on evaluations explore how automating high-touch server lifecycle management tasks with Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise integrations and plugins can lighten the load for IT admins.

Durham, NC, March 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IT administrators have a long list of responsibilities. Tasks such as server management, maintenance, and troubleshooting can consume huge quantities of their time and energy if they have to do that work manually. Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise (OME) 3.5 contains features and capabilities designed to automate a variety of common server lifecycle management tasks. The experts at Principled Technologies (PT) found that the OME automations saved considerable admin time and effort with server-initiated discovery, policy-based automation, automatic server onboarding for SupportAssist Enterprise, and one-to-many management. They also found adding the Power Manager plugin to the OME console made it easy to detect power zombie servers.

According to one of the companion infographics, “Over 13 years of hands-on testing, we’ve found that the tools in the Dell EMC OpenManage Suite have steadily improved the speed and quality of systems management.”

For more details on how Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise integrations and plugins can help IT, read the report at http://facts.pt/v9fIV4J or dive into the benefits of the Power Manager plugin in the comic-style report at http://facts.pt/fJ2TOT0. To learn more about the evolution of Dell EMC PowerEdge server systems management, see the infographic at http://facts.pt/Qyb0vS2.

