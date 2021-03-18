Principled Technologies Puts Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 Servers to the Test with Read-Intensive MongoDB Workloads

Principled Technologies (PT) found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 servers powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors delivered better database performance and value than the same servers powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processors.

Durham, NC, March 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A server cluster that can run MongoDB data analytics workloads in less time could help deliver analysis and insights more quickly to a business. When PT tested a VMware vSAN cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 servers in two configurations - one with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors and one with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processors - they found that the cluster powered by the newer processors delivered better performance running read-intensive big data MongoDB workloads. The cluster with the newer processors also offered better performance per dollar, based on hardware and support costs.

According to the report, “In our hands-on testing of two MongoDB clusters, a cluster of single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 servers powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC 75F3 processors handled 20 percent more operations per second and offered 8.7 percent better performance per dollar than an otherwise identical cluster powered by 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7542 processors.”

Read the full report at http://facts.pt/DkVleZ5 or see the executive summary at http://facts.pt/sRdbgOm.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

