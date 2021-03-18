Samantha D. Pucci, MBA Recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Ivyland, PA, March 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Samantha D. Pucci of Ivyland, Pennsylvania has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of construction. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Samantha D. Pucci, MBA

Samantha Pucci is the vice president of Richard R. Pucci & Associates, Inc. located in Ivyland, Pennsylvania. They specialize in a range of services and products including all types of fencing and custom art metal fabrications. She has been with the company for eight years and has served as the vice president for the past four years. Samantha is responsible for project estimation and bidding, project planning, contracts, and change orders. She also serves as the company’s safety supervisor and representative. Ms. Pucci specializes in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, government and commercial buildings.

Ms. Pucci was inspired to enter the construction industry by her father. From a young age, she watched him grow his construction company from the ground up. After gaining experience on her own, she chose to start working alongside her father - traversing the new norms of construction.

Samantha earned her B.A. in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship from Muhlenberg College and her M.B.A. from Saint Joseph's University in 2008. She is OSHA 30 Certified and holds other certifications as well. She recently completed Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19 from OSHAcademy Safety and Health Training in 2020.

Samantha Pucci belongs to the National Association of Women in Construction. She was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. and was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. In her spare time, she enjoys tennis, golf and cooking.

For further information, please contact www.pucciandassociates.com.

