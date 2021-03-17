April K. Fitzgerald Honored as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Manassas, VA, March 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- April K. Fitzgerald of Manassas, Virginia has been honored as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of real estate.

About April K. Fitzgerald

April Fitzgerald is a real estate agent for Weichert Realtors licensed in Virginia. She was born in Washington, DC and currently resides in Virginia where she has lived her entire life. April primarily serves the Northern Virginia and surrounding area, including Ashburn, Centreville, Chantilly, Fredericksburg, Herndon, Manassas and Stafford. Her real estate company has kept pace, adapting to rapid growth and a changing economy while maintaining exacting standards and integrity.

Mrs. Fitzgerald provides buyers and sellers with professional, responsive and attentive real estate services with regard to marketing and purchasing residential properties for the right price under the best terms. She takes pride in servicing her clients by delivering exceptional service and establishing lifelong relationships.

April Fitzgerald states, “My clients are my priority and they are my extended family. I will be there every step of the way from beginning to end answering all of their questions and easing their minds throughout the entire process. I believe in listening to my clients’ needs and maintaining continuous communication.”

April is married and has four children. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, traveling, shopping, and spending time with her family.

For further information, contact www.brightmlshomes.com/april-fitzgerald.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832424

Press Release Distributed by PR.com