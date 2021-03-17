Reach Out and Read Georgia Selected for AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partner Program

Atlanta, GA, March 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Reach Out and Read Georgia is one of nine non-profit organizations that serve Atlantans selected as the first-ever AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partners. Reach Out and Read Georgia will have 25 guaranteed entries into the 52nd Running of the Peachtree, which will take place on July 3 and 4 in Atlanta and virtually. Participants will be required to raise a minimum of $1,000 for Reach Out and Read Georgia in exchange for their registration.

“So many of our Atlanta families have struggled over the past year as they have faced unprecedented challenges. Our participation in the iconic AJC Peachtree Road Race is dedicated to families across the metro Atlanta region. We have all been running a race the past year and it is with a renewed sense of optimism we extend an invitation to join us as we race forward with resilience and hope for rebuilding our families and communities. Reach Out and Read Georgia partners with pediatricians to give books to young children and guidance to parents about the importance of language and literacy development. We are deeply honored to have been one of nine Atlanta nonprofits selected as a partner of Atlanta Track Club and the AJC Peachtree Road Race.” – Amy Erickson, Executive Director, Reach Out and Read Georgia

“The AJC Peachtree Road Race is about moving Atlanta forward,” said Rich Kenah, the Peachtree’s race director. “As so many organizations struggle to rebound from the pandemic, we are proud to be able to partner with these groups to raise money and awareness for the work they do here in Running City USA.”

To apply to be part of the Reach Out and Read Georgia – AJC Peachtree Road Race team please visit https://haku.ly/fea674b0 or contact Luke Tomasovic, Reach Out and Read Georgia Advisory Board member and AJC Peachtree Road team lead and Chair at ltomasovic@gatech.edu, Lorrie Stafford, Reach Out and Read Georgia Development Director at lorrie@wellspringresource.com, or Amy Erickson, Executive Director, amy.erickson@reachoutandread.org.

To be an AJC Peachtree Road Race Charity Partner, non-profits are required to be a registered 501(c)(3) with a local chapter in Georgia that supports work in the area of animal welfare, environment, healthcare/medicine/research, health/fitness/wellness, homelessness or social justice/equity/access.

Reach Out and Read Georgia

Amy Erickson

770-401-6852

https://www.reachoutandread.org/affiliate/georgia/

