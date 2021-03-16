The Red Dog Dash - The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue Aims to Help All Pet Parents Tackle Training Issues and Ensure All Dogs Are Walked Twice a Day

Not-to-be-Missed Educational Event will Benefit Dog owners everywhere and support the Lifesaving Work of Local Orange County-Based The Little Red Dog, Inc.

Lake Forest, CA, March 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Little Red Dog, Inc. (TLRD) aims to help all new and old pet parents everywhere with their dog walking and training issues. The Red Dog Dash, a nationwide 7 day walk-your-dog-a-thon, kicked off on March 13 and will end on March 20; aims to advocate the importance of walking your dog, raise funds to save more lives and most importantly to have some fun. "TLRD takes dog behavior seriously, and want to help people with their training questions. The issues are exacerbated with all of the new dog owners due to the pandemic, and TLRD wants to help them as well as all of those owners who struggle with walking their dogs or training issues," says PJ Rosch, CEO & Top Dog of TLRD.

This is a free event to participate in and where participants will be encouraged to walk their dogs twice a day, receive daily training video tips, have access to a Facebook group, daily livestreams with our trainers, partake in fun challenges for giveaways, and so much more that The Little Red Dog, Inc. is super excited about. It will also end on Saturday, March 20 with a nationwide pack walk celebration where all participants will walk their dogs at the same time.

If you’re interested, you can also set up a team fundraising page for the whole company to partake in. The goal is to raise $25,000 during the week of the event to help TLRD continue saving the dogs that need help. Best Life Leashes is the sole sponsor for this event. Check them out here.

The Red Dog Dash

Date: March 13-March 20

Worldwide

About The Little Red Dog

The Little Red Dog (TLRD) was founded to rescue unwanted dogs from high kill shelters throughout Southern California, and secure their safety in loving forever homes. TLRD was founded in memory of The Little Red dog and other abused dogs from the Michael Vick dog fighting case and strives to prevent homeless dogs through rescue, training, behavior education, and adoption coordination. Since 2011, TLRD has rescued over 3,500 dogs and placed them into loving forever homes. For more information, visit https://thelittlereddog.org/

About Best Life Leashes

At Best Life Leashes, we have one goal: build quality dog leashes that inspire more people to rescue dogs. It's a fact that when people hear rescue stories or see that others chose to rescue a dog, they are inspired to do the same. We've specifically designed the signature two white stripes on our leashes to be the official symbol for rescue dogs. Proudly let others know that your dog is a rescue and help to end the misconceptions about rescue dogs without having to say a word.

Made For Rescue Dogs. Designed To Inspire Others.

Best Life's Stripes Squad ambassadors utilize multiple platforms to let their stripes show, spreading the word about our purpose and inspiring even more people to rescue. Check them out here.

