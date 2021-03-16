Best Health Care Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 25th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association will name the best healthcare websites of 2021 as part of their 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including healthcare, healthcare provider, medical, medical equipment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical websites.

Boston, MA, March 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best healthcare websites in the world as part of their 25th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including healthcare, healthcare provider, medical, medical equipment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical websites. The deadline for Healthcare websites to enter to be judged is May 28, 2021.

“Excellence deserves recognition. The healthcare industry is very competitive when it comes to Web development and many companies deserve to be recognized for their online efforts,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Healthcare web sites are typically strong in terms of content and copywriting due to their role of helping the organization become a trusted medical source. In past years, judges have also scored these sites well in ease of use, and design; however, they can tend to lag in innovation and use of technology.”

Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Health Care category is judged against other healthcare sites and then against an overall standard of excellence.

All healthcare entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.

Winners of a WebAward in the health care category will also receive:

- Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

- Increased visibility for their company

- Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

- Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

- A highlight for your resume.

- Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers

Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various health care categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.

Winners of the Best Health Care Web Site include:

- 2020 - Forum One for County Health Rankings

- 2019 - Spectrum Health for Spectrum Health Beat

- 2018 - Harley Therapy Platform Ltd for HarleyTherapy.com - Everyone needs a therapist

- 2017 - Shawnee Mission Health, hippo, c2b solutions & Canister Studio for MyHealthKC.com

- 2016 - IPG Marketing Team for IPG.com Website Re-Design

- 2015 - Ha Design Studio for Trainer Rx

- 2014 - Corcept Therapeutics & Heartbeat Ideas for Cushing's Connection

- 2013 - Incubate for Shire: HealTogether

- 2012 - Cyber-Duck Ltd for London Cardiovascular Clinic

- 2011 - Siren Interactive for Diagnosing Acute Intermittent Porphyria

- 2010 - Bridge Worldwide for Prilosec OTC - The Official Sponsor of You

- 2009 - Healthline Networks for Healthline

- 2008 - Global Beach for Terrence Higgins Trust (THT)

- 2007 - Rosetta for LIVE Outside the Bottle

- 2006 - Critical Mass for Kaiser Permanente Interactive Health Plan Advisor

- 2005 - DLC Solutions & Siteworx for Cochlear Website

- 2004 - Roche Diagnostics for Diabetes Assistant

- 2003 - Columbus Children’s Hospital for Columbus Children’s Hospital web site

- 2002 - Phoenix Children’s Hospital for Phoenix Children’s Hospital Web site

Winners of the Best Health Care Provider Web Site include:

- 2020 - Capital Caring Health Marketing & Communications for Capital Caring Health Corporate Website

- 2019 - Primacy for The University of Kansas Health System Website

- 2018 - ParaMed Inc. & tbk Creative for Utilizing the Web to Achieve HR Recruitment Success

- 2017 - Scorpion for Ashley County Medical Center

- 2016 - SapientNitro & Harken Health for Harken Health Public Site

- 2015 - Scorpion for Good Samaritan Hospital

- 2014 - Christiana Care Health System for Christiana Care News

- 2013 - Concord Hospital and Geonetric for Concord Hospital Website

- 2012 - Acodez IT Solutions for Mother Dental Super Speciality Clinic

- 2011 - St. Louis Children's Hospital for St. Louis Children's Hospital

- 2010 - Resurrection Health Care for Resurrection Health Care

- 2009 - Massachusetts General Hospital for Massachusetts General Hospital Redesign

- 2008 - Seena Rose Chettiveettil for Washington Hospital Center Website

- 2007 - eSiteful Corporation for The Methodist Hospital System

- 2006 - Clockwork Active Media Systems for J&D Dental

- 2005 - Twist Image for Mount Sinai Hospital Montreal

Healthcare Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2020 Best Healthcare Website and other medical-related WebAwards at the WebAward Website.

The 2021 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.

About the WebAwards

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.

