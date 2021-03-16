Defentect Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition Strategy

Looking for compatible private companies in technology

Norwalk, CT, March 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defentect Group, Inc. (OTC:DFTC), which historically has developed and marketed technologies for the security and risk management industry, is in the process of seeking other business assets to either complement its current assets or in another line of business.

“We see several opportunities to merge with private companies who offer compatible products and services and think the time is right to build a company that can exploit our complementary assets,” stated Jim Ackerly, President and CEO of Defentect.

"While no agreements have been signed," Ackerly continued, “there are several opportunities before us, and we hope to be able to announce something definitive at some point in the future.”

Defentect Group, Inc. develops and delivers intelligent messaging software solutions to facilitate the response to the detection of a threat. Easily integrated into existing security systems and compatible with many sensor types, Defentect's proprietary technology immediately notifies key personnel and first responders so that appropriate action can be taken when a threat event occurs. The DefenCall Personal Emergency Response service builds on the same infrastructure and is available for smartphones. For more information, visit www.defentect.com.

