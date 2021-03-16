Cal Coast Credit Union Teams Up with Wawanesa Insurance on New Discount for Members

California Coast Credit Union and Wawanesa Insurance partner to offer Cal Coast members discount on auto insurance.

San Diego, CA, March 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- California Coast Credit Union and Wawanesa Insurance have announced a new partnership that offers additional savings to Cal Coast members who choose Wawanesa for their auto insurance. All new and existing Cal Coast members may be eligible for a discount on an auto insurance policy with Wawanesa. The program is open to anyone living or working in San Diego or Riverside Counties who becomes a Cal Coast member, as well as existing Cal Coast members.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our members. That’s why we are excited to offer our members this additional cost-saving opportunity with Wawanesa,” said Cal Coast President and CEO, Todd Lane. “We are proud to partner with Wawanesa, who shares our commitment to providing exceptional service and community support.”

In addition to saving money on auto insurance, Cal Coast members will benefit from Wawanesa’s industry leading customer service. Wawanesa received the 2020 J.D. Power Award for #1 Customer Satisfaction Among All Auto Insurers in California.

“We look forward to partnering with Cal Coast to offer additional savings to their members and continue to support the local communities that we operate in,” said Wawanesa’s President of U.S. Property & Casualty Operations, Chris Henn.

To check your eligibility for this discount and receive a free auto insurance quote, Cal Coast members are encouraged to call (833) 302-5625, which is a dedicated Wawanesa phone number for members of the credit union. If you aren’t currently a Cal Coast member, anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside Counties can open an account at calcoastcu.org or complete the application online here.

About California Coast Credit Union

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With approximately $3.2 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.

About Wawanesa

Wawanesa Insurance is a direct to consumer insurance company offering auto and renters insurance and provides industry-leading customer service in California and Oregon. We are a division of Wawanesa Mutual Insurance, a diversified North American insurer that serves more than two million policyholders today who trust us for their insurance needs and to provide superior claims service. In our commitment to being there for our policyholders when they need us, we are likewise focused on being a positive force in our communities by contributing to charitable organizations at levels well above international benchmarks for excellence in philanthropy. www.wawanesa.com

Contact Information:

California Coast Credit Union

Robert Scheid

858-635-132

Contact via Email

www.calcoastcu.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832825

Press Release Distributed by PR.com