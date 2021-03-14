In addition to evoking all the things associated with the traditional Christmas spirit, "A Gift Most Rare" is also a nostalgic period piece and coming of age tale set in small-town USA during the early 1970s. Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tom Leihbacher's new book is designed to bring readers back to a time when Christmas was filled with thanks to God, care for those around them, giving to those in need and coming together to celebrate God's gift of Jesus.

Briarcliff Manor, NY, March 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Early reviews are strong:

“Congratulations to Tom for writing a heartwarming Christmas story that evokes the traditional Christmas spirit. A Gift Most Rare focuses on a relationship between a young boy, a guardian angel and a whole village that rediscovers how to best celebrate Christmas.” -Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Producer.

“A Gift Most Rare” has already garnered nearly 60 Five Star reviews on Amazon and has been called a feel-good story with a timely message comparable to It’s a Wonderful Life.

Book sales are exceeding expectations and at two television networks have inquired about movie rights.

Consumers can purchase "A Gift Most Rare" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online.

“A Gift Most Rare” is the first book in a four-part series to be produced by Tree Streets Entertainment. The summer sequel has been written and is being edited (title: Summer Up!) The third installment is in its first draft (title: Victory Lap.) A fourth book is outlined and ready to be written (working title: 42nd & Lex.)

