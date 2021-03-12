 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

National Van Lines Lending a Hand with Water Relief

PR.com  
March 12, 2021 6:00pm   Comments
Share:

Broadview, IL, March 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines, Inc. partnered with Proviso Mayors, including the Village of Broadview’s Mayor Katrina Thompson, by supplying a truck and driver to deliver much-needed bottled water to families in Jackson, Mississippi.

“We want to be available to collaborate with our community and Mayor Thompson to help others when needs arise,” says Tim Helenthal, Chairman & CEO of National Van Lines.

National Van Lines provided a 53’ trailer and driver, Ed Johnson, to transport nearly 1000 cases of bottled water to Jackson residents struggling with water issues more than two weeks after winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the system, knocking out water for drinking. Fire Chief Tracey Kenny orchestrated the donations to be accepted at the Broadview fire station at 2400 25th Ave. Broadview, IL.

The truck left Broadview Thursday, March 11 and plans to arrive Friday, March 12, to the onset of volunteers and needy families.

Contact Information:
National Van Lines
Deidra Pierson
630.715.4496
Contact via Email
www.nationalvanlines.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832735

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com