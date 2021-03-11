Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Launches PanCancerIQ Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Service to Advance Precision Oncology Clinical Drug Development

Lee's Summit, MO, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services, a global leader in specialty bioanalytical testing services, announces the launch of their new PanCancerIQ genomic profiling test; a next-generation sequencing (NGS) service that enables comprehensive genomic profiling of tumor samples. In addition to expanding Eurofins Viracor’s footprint in oncology clinical trial testing, the assay supports the identification of all relevant DNA and RNA variants implicated in all solid tumors.

The Eurofins Viracor new PanCancerIQ assay service uses Illumina’s TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO500) NGS technology and bioinformatics, combined with clinical interpretation through utilization of a knowledgebase developed by MD Anderson Cancer Center via a partnership with Philips. The technology enables genomic characterization across a broad range of tumor types through the identification of variations and mutations in DNA and RNA in biopsy samples. The assay provides reliable results for all relevant genomic biomarkers, including universal markers such as TMB, MSI and NTRK-fusions contributing to sample consolidation, reducing patient re-biopsy, as well as potentially increasing assignment of targeted therapy.

According to Viracor’s Director of Oncology Diagnostics, Karina Eterovic, PhD., "The PanCancerIQ assay, combined with our broader analytical testing solutions, can help accelerate precision oncology studies by screening patients for recruitment in genomically informed trials, unveiling potential new markers of resistance or response to new drugs currently in biopharma pipelines, and monitoring tumor molecular evolution upon recurrence or metastasis. This broader genomic analysis can also identify unknown mutations and co-mutations in specific types of cancer by screening hundreds of emerging biomarkers in addition to biomarkers in NCCN and ESMO guidelines," says Dr. Eterovic.

This new service, together with the expertise at Eurofins Viracor, will enable rapid delivery of valuable NGS data to help sponsors advance biomarker programs and accelerate the development of new precision oncology treatments. The PanCancerIQ panel will also be offered for liquid biopsies (cfDNA) in late 2021, expanding the oncology portfolio for biopharma by enabling studies where tissue biopsies might not be an option.

About Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services

Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services, Inc., a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific, is a trusted provider of drug development solutions to pharmaceutical and contract research organizations. We offer complex/esoteric testing and assay development, to help advance Phase 1-4 clinical trials through trusted partnership, scientific excellence, and exceptional service. www.eurofins-viracor.com/biopharma/

For more than 30 years, Eurofins Viracor has been dedicated to helping clients advance new therapies to market by providing high quality, accurate results to evaluate the effects of drug candidates across all major therapeutic categories. We offer broad experience in molecular infectious disease testing, vaccine safety and efficacy assessment, immunogenicity, cell-based assays, allergy/ hypersensitivity, and biomarker analysis. Our validated test list numbers more than 3000, with new custom assays developed on a continual basis, in response to client needs.

