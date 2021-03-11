Principled Technologies Releases Study on OS Deployment in a Mixed-CPU Windows 10 Pro Environment

The study compares the time and effort required to deploy operating systems (OS) and install drivers on AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U and Intel Core i5-10310U vPro processor-based HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series Notebook PCs and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptops

Durham, NC, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To measure OS deployment time and effort differences across laptops with AMD and Intel processors, Principled Technologies (PT) tested OS deployment in a mixed-CPU environment. Using a Microsoft Configuration Manager task sequence, PT deployed the same Windows 10 Pro image across these laptops:

- A Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processor

- A Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop with an Intel Core i5-10310U vPro processor

- An HP EliteBook 835 G7 Notebook PC with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processor

- An HP EliteBook 830 G7 Notebook PC with an Intel Core i5-10310U vPro processor

The Configuration Manager task sequence also included driver package installation.

PT released three reports based on this testing: one with HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series Notebook PC results, one with Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop results, and one covering all OS deployment test results.

According to the report covering all OS deployment test results, “The two AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U processor-powered devices required the identical steps and a similar amount of hands-on time to deploy as the two Intel Core i5-10310U processor-powered devices. Our recent findings are consistent with our findings from similar testing in 2018, which indicates that there’s no need to develop or alter existing Windows 10 Pro image deployment processes when introducing AMD or Intel processor-based PCs into your environment.”

To learn more, read the overarching report at http://facts.pt/oooxzir and the executive summary at http://facts.pt/4zpkgqb. Find the individual reports at https://www.principledtechnologies.com/portfolio-marketing?client=AMD.

