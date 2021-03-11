Hecht Trauma Institute Announces Inaugural Webinar: Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement

The Hecht Trauma Institute announces the launch of its inaugural virtual Peace Officer Standards and Training certified course – Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement. Live on Zoom, on March 24, 2021. About the Institute: The Hecht Trauma Institute is a global provider of affordable, culturally-sensitive training, research, and consulting, opportunities for professionals and paraprofessionals serving persons affected by trauma.

Costa Mesa, CA, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Hecht Trauma Institute announces the launch of its inaugural virtual Peace Officer Standards and Training certified course – Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement.

This course is designed to provide the skills necessary to reduce the impact of stress and trauma while improving self-care, promoting resilience, and overall well-being in first responders. Participants will learn to re-create meaning and value in serving as a first responder. Themes contained within the course range from identifying the differences between Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder vs. Post-Traumatic Stress Injury, personal stress management, support services, resources for self-care and finding meaning in the wake of trauma.

The first Cultivating Staff Resilience in Law Enforcement webinar will take place Live on Zoom, Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Registration for the training opens March 01, 2021.

To register, or for more information on this webinar and future courses, visit https://www.traumainst.org/post-training/csrle

If you would like more information about this topic, please email info@traumainst.org.

