Image Options Promotes VP of Finance to C-Suite

California based retail and experiential design company promotes Joseph Im to Chief Financial Officer.

Foothill Ranch, CA, March 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Image Options, a California based brand experiential design and fabrication company, has recently promoted Joseph Im to Chief Financial Officer from VP of Finance in order to allow for the execution of multiple planned growth initiatives.

Joseph Im joined Image Options in January 2016. Prior to joining Image Options, he worked as a controller at Amkotron, Inc., as well as the VP and CFO of a technology start-up. Joseph graduated from Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea with a BA in Business Administration. Later, in 1989, he earned his MBA from Oregon State University.

“It is in times of challenge and stress when a person is tested the most and this past year shined a spotlight on Joseph as he successfully navigated past these obsticales proving to be not only a valuable strategic advisor but a true partner. We are extremely pleased to have him as CFO of Image Options.” – Dave Bales, Chief Executive Officer. Bales adds, “As image Options executes on our growth initiatives, the role of a CFO will become ever more critical.”

During the height of the pandemic, Image Options had quickly responded to critical PPE needs by producing face shields, pop-up shelters, dividers and transaction shields for retail, corporate offices and schools. Now, as national retailers and Fortune 1000 companies see a clear path toward normalization and begin executing on previously postponed marketing initiatives, IO has seen the momentum for its core business pick up sharply. “Our goals are pretty aggressive over the next couple of years, however the way that this entire company has risen to every challenge, and with people like Joseph on our team, I have no doubt in our ability to execute,” says Bales.

About Image Options

For 21 years Image Options has specialized in creating inspirational, high-impact visual solutions, making them a leader in the printing, surface imaging, display and visual communications industry. From initial conception to production, from design and fabrication to installation, Image Options delivers immersive and experiential visual brand communication solutions for retail, trade shows, events, corporate environments and more. This unique approach has earned Image Options a reputation for turning the improbable into reality. Envision lives here. Learn more at www.imageoptions.net.

