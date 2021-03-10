Boy Agnew Potanovic to Host Employment Law Seminar

Fort Myers, FL, March 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Boy Agnew Potanovic will host its annual seminar and networking event, Proactive Workplace Solutions: An HR & Employment Law Seminar, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on March 26, 2021, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center at the Luminary Hotel. The all-day seminar was created for Southwest Florida employers and will feature sessions focused on proactive and cost-effective solutions to workplace legal issues. Topics include tips for navigating ADA/FMLA issues, employment law Q&A, expected changes in employment law under the new Biden administration and a keynote speech on the importance of inspirational leadership during times of crisis by nationally recognized speaker Chip Madera.

Registration is $75 for general admission and $50 for Boy Agnew Potanovic clients, and includes a continental breakfast and plated lunch. Continuing education credits are pending from SHRM, HRCI and The Florida Bar. Attendees can learn more by emailing events@bapfirm.com or by visiting bapfirm.com.

Highlights of the sessions include:

Employment Law Legislative and Case Law Update

In this interactive session, John Agnew and John Miller will provide an update on important employment legislation and case law from 2020 and on the horizon for 2021. They will also address agency activity from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Department of Labor, and National Labor Relations Board.

Unforeseen Complications: Navigating Difficult ADA/FMLA Issues

As if tackling employee leave and accommodation issues was not already challenging enough, add a pandemic on top and many employers found themselves dealing with a wave of leave issues over the past year. Using real life examples, Suzanne Boy will walk attendees through several complex scenarios, and provide practical suggestions on how employers can best navigate these situations while maintaining compliance with the ADA and FMLA.

Employment Law Under the Biden Administration

With the political pendulum swinging once again, employers can expect to see changes in labor and employment laws under the Biden Administration. John Potanovic will cover what employers may expect from the new Biden administration and the new Congress, including thoughts and analysis pertaining to EEOC policy and enforcement, wage and hour compliance, paid leave, joint employer liability, and more.

Courageous Leadership: Inspiring Your Team During Times of Crisis

Chip Madera MS, CSP, international executive coach and leadership strategist specializing in motivation, employee engagement, and accelerating cultures of excellence will present a keynote speech that explores the opportunities COVID-19 has given organizations to re-imagine work practices and engage employees at the highest level. Chip’s presentations engage managers and employees alike to navigate challenging times without missteps inspiring workers to press on toward the future with confidence.

Asked and Answered: Employment Law Q&A

Perhaps now more than ever, the legal issues facing HR professionals and business owners are complex and seemingly ever-changing. In this interactive session, the attorneys from Boy Agnew Potanovic and Sproat Workplace Investigations will tackle your most burning employment law questions. Do you want to know how to navigate difficult termination issues? What COVID-19 challenges does your workplace continue to face? If you would like to submit questions in advance, please email them to events@bapfirm.com.

About Boy Agnew Potanovic, PLLC

Boy Agnew Potanovic, PLLC is a Fort Myers-based law firm offering proactive legal solutions for employers, businesses, and government entities throughout Southwest Florida. A client-focused approach that emphasizes relationships and flexibility is the guiding force behind the firm’s work. See how Boy Agnew Potanovic can help your business at bapfirm.com.

