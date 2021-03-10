 Skip to main content

Newer Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 Servers and PowerStore 5000T Storage Achieved Faster Data Analysis Than Two Solutions from HPE, Principled Technologies Study Says

March 10, 2021 3:00am
Compared to HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9 and Gen10 servers and 3PAR StoreServ storage, the new Dell EMC solution completed data analysis in less time and with higher throughput.

Durham, NC, March 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) used a TPC-H-like data analytics workload to compare three server-and-storage solutions:

- Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 servers, powered by AMD EPYC 7542 processors, with Dell EMC PowerStore 5000T storage

- HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 servers, powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6258R processors, with HPE 3PAR StoreServ 8450 storage

- HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9 servers, powered by Intel Xeon E5-2699 v4 processors, with HPE 3PAR StoreServ 8450 storage

During the data analytics tests, PT used Iometer to generate an additional background workload on each system’s backing storage to simulate a real-world use case in which the arrays are supporting more workloads than just the data analytics.

PT found that the Dell EMC solution was able to complete the data analytics workload in at 22 minutes, 35 seconds--less time than either HPE solution (19.6 percent less time than the HPE Gen10 solution, and 25.8 percent less time than the HPE Gen9 solution).

Though all three solutions had the same amount of fibre-channel bandwidth, the Dell EMC solution completed the data analytics workload with higher data throughput, meaning that the PowerEdge R7525 servers and PowerStore 5000T storage were processing data at a faster rate than either HPE solution.

For more information on how upgrading to newer Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and PowerStore storage could help organizations uncover key business insights in less time, read the full report at http://facts.pt/umA9PGq.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

