Curtis W. Chambers Recognized as One of LPL Financial's Top Advisors

Curtis W. Chambers, an independent LPL Financial advisor at Chambers Financial Group in Largo, today announced his inclusion in LPL's Director's Club. With more than 17,000 LPL-affiliated advisors nationwide, LPL awards select advisors with this distinction based on an advisor's business success*.

Largo, FL, March 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Curtis W. Chambers on reaching this milestone in their professional career,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services.

“Business owners, American investors and industries at large faced extraordinary challenges throughout 2020. In the advisor-mediated financial advice market, investors showed how much value they place on a trusting relationship with a financial advisor. We applaud Curtis W. Chambers for his commitment to clients and resiliency as a business owner, and we are inspired by his dedication to making a meaningful impact in the lives of his clients. It is an honor to support Curtis and wish his entire team continued success as they continue to add value for clients and in their business in the years ahead.”

Curtis W. Chambers is affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leader in the retail financial advice market. LPL provides the resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

*Achievement is based on top 30% of annual production among LPL Advisors only.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996 – 2020

