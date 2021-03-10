Credio Partners Receives Accreditation as FedRAMP(SM) Third Party Assessment Organization

Moving critical services to the cloud comes with heightened risk and recent state sponsored cyber attacks increases need for digital defenses exponentially. Credio believes FedRAMP sets a level playing field for CSPs based on their role within Government agencies. Credio is excited to assist CSPs invest appropriately in relevant security controls that will increase their revenue from public sector while gaining adoption to their service.

San Francisco, CA, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Credio Partners announces that is has achieved accreditation as a FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization management Program) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).

The FedRAMP program supports the U.S. government’s objective to enable U.S. federal agencies to use managed service providers that enable cloud computing capabilities. FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. As a part of the FedRAMP process, cloud service providers (CSPs) must use a FedRAMP approved third party assessor to independently validate and verify that they meet the FedRAMP requirements.

“Moving critical services to the cloud comes with heightened risk and recent state sponsored cyber attacks increases need for digital defenses exponentially. Credio believes FedRAMP sets a level playing field for CSPs based on their role within Government agencies. Credio is excited to assist CSPs invest appropriately in relevant security controls that will increase their revenue from public sector while gaining adoption to their service.” - Raj R. Founder of Credio

In addition to their FedRAMP services, Credio Partners has diverse leadership and technical experience supporting a broad range of security practices such as PCI, HIPAA/HITECH, Cloud Security, Privacy and Compliance. Backed by their expert team, Credio partners hosts a deep understanding of cloud security frameworks that enables enterprises to build trusted cloud experiences from the ground up.

Achieving FedRAMP accreditation is further evidence of Credio Partners ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality cybersecurity services for their clients.

About Credio Partners

Credio Partners is a specialized management consultancy focused on cybersecurity, risk, and compliance services. Based in Pleasanton, CA, Credio’s core mission is to enable its clients to gain cloud adoption by balancing security and compliance with user experience. Our diverse team with decades of technical experience is grounded on leadership principals that include: Accountability, think big, earn trust, dive deep and deliver results.

To learn more about Credio Partners please visit www.crediopartners.com or info@crediopartners.com

Contact Information:

Credio Inc.

Raj Raghavan

925-577-0949

Contact via Email

https://www.crediopartners.com/

Please copy the marketing manager at yalile.fajer@crediopartners.com or at 702-379-3515

