Virginia Retirement System and iGrad Receive Top Award for myVRS Financial Wellness Program Communications Campaign

Richmond, VA, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Virginia Retirement System’s (VRS) myVRS financial wellness platform powered by Enrich™ took first place in the financial wellness category among public plans with more than 5,000 participants at the annual Eddy Awards sponsored by Pensions & Investments (P&I) in March.

VRS implemented the myVRS Financial Wellness program in late 2017 in partnership with iGrad, a San Diego-based financial technology company that created the Enrich financial wellness online platform.

VRS was among the first public retirement systems to offer financial wellness content through its public website, as well as personalized content based on the member’s profile through the secure myVRS member portal.

The winning entry was a joint effort of VRS and iGrad, featuring the ongoing campaign to engage members in reducing financial stress by improving money-management skills and financial knowledge. The campaign included a digital toolkit to assist VRS-participating employers in promoting the program to members; a three-part original video series directed to VRS’ millennial members; targeted email campaigns to keep users informed of new content and motivate return visits; and partnerships with other agencies and stakeholder groups to build enthusiasm and generate usage of the program.

“The myVRS Financial Wellness Program educates members with a holistic approach to help them strengthen their financial well-being at all stages of their careers,” VRS Director Patricia Bishop said. “Financial wellness powers your future, and VRS is committed to building awareness of this program and its resources among our members and participating employers. We’re honored to receive the Eddy Award in recognition of our communication efforts.”

Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide, with artificial intelligence technology that engages each user with the most relevant content based on financial situation and stage of life. The Enrich platform includes dynamic tools and courses, delivering a highly personalized and interactive learning experience on financial topics including student debt, mortgages, budgeting, investing, retirement and long-term care.

“Financial wellness is even more important now, with the additional financial stresses caused by the pandemic,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “We are pleased to be recognized alongside VRS with the Eddy Award for our Enrich and iGrad financial wellness platforms, both of which are proven to reduce financial stress with easy-to-understand, customized and individualized programs.”

The iGrad and VRS collaboration also received a 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness from P&I.

The 2021 award, honoring communication campaigns that motivate and educate plan participants, was announced at P&I’s annual East Coast Defined Contribution Conference, March 8-11. A list of all Eddy Award winners is available on the P&I website.

