Henry Massey Joins Impec Group as Senior Director of Workplace Technology

March 09, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Impec Group welcomes Henry Massey as the Senior Director of Workplace Technology.

Santa Clara, CA, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Impec Group's workplace technology team is expanding again with the hire of Henry Massey as the new Senior Director of Workplace Technology.

As a recognized leader in real estate technology, Mr. Massey has 18 years of related experience planning and implementing in all major markets.

Before Impec Group, Mr. Massey worked for leading technology solutions, including experts in commercial, educational, entertainment, public sector, and healthcare organizations. Solutions included workplace and space optimization, facility operations, integrated workplace management system (IWMS) consulting and IWMS software.

Outside of work, Henry enjoys golfing, studying trends in technology, real estate, and the stock market, but most importantly, spending time with his wife and newborn son.

Mr. Massey expressed his excitement about joining a relationship-driven boutique organization like Impec Group and how he believes in our mission of employee wellness, growth, and innovation. He plans to provide recommendations and strategic direction based on customer's CRE Technology needs and drive World Class CAD/CAFM teams to deliver quality deliverables according to BOMA/FICM Standards.

Contact Information:
Impec Group
Bryce Morgan
540-424-0317
Contact via Email
impecgroup.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832413

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

