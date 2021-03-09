Kaylon Fussell Rodriguez Recognized as Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.

Polk City, FL, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kaylon Fussell Rodriguez of Polk City, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of farm and agricultural supplies. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Kaylon Fussell Rodriguez

Kaylon Fussell Rodriguez is the president of Cattleman's Feed & Ranch Supply Inc., a family owned business which provides feed, tack and agricultural supplies to the local agricultural and farming community in Polk City, Florida. They carry Nutrena Foods, bulk cattle feed, horse feeds and pig feeds. They also have hardware supplies and fencing supplies. They are open Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and are closed Saturday and Sunday.

Kaylon has been in the industry for over 20 years and is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the store, payroll, hiring and firing, and staff training. Additionally, Kaylon is responsible for running the family’s beef, cattle, and horse farm as well as breeding horses. She is a member of the National Federation of Independent Business Owners.

Kaylon earned an A.A. in Accounting from Polk Community College in 2007. In her spare time, she enjoys barrel racing, breeding horses and being with her family.

For further information, please call (863) 984-1375 or contact https://www.facebook.com/Cattlemans-Feed-and-Ranch-Supply-Inc-1944545105759839/.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/829761

Press Release Distributed by PR.com