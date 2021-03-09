CCS Facility Services First Company in the World to Earn GBAC STAR Service Accreditation

CCS Facility Services is honored to announce that the company is the first to earn GBAC STAR™ Service accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.

Denver, CO, March 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CCS Facility Services is proud to announce that it is the first company in the world to earn the GBAC STAR™ Service accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), the gold standard in biorisk education and training and a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. Accreditation reflects that CCS Facility Services has a sustainable and scalable biohazard response infrastructure and has demonstrated a commitment to the health of customers’ building occupants.

“The CCS Facility Services team is incredibly honored to be the first company in the world to earn the GBAC STAR Service accreditation,” said Troy Coker, CCS Facility Services founder and CEO. “I could not be prouder of our team of cleaning professionals and building engineers. Their response to the pandemic from the very beginning has been nothing short of extraordinary and the GBAC STAR Service accreditation validates their tremendous work. We are appreciative to ISSA for its support of the cleaning industry and to GBAC for its leadership in biorisk training and education for companies like ours.”

To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, CCS Facility Services demonstrated compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and facility infectious disease prevention practices to risk assessment and mitigation strategies.

“A colleague and I were fortunate to attend the only in-person GBAC Biohazard hands-on remediation course in January of 2020. The training was invaluable, and we used it to develop CCS’ remediation program for areas exposed to COVID-19,” says Don Buffoni, CCS Facility Services’ head of procurement and sustainability and one of CCS’s GBAC Forensic Restoration Technicians. “We are proud to earn this accreditation because we know there are many tangible benefits that will support our customers, our employees and the community at large. I cannot think of a better program or group of people than the Global Biorisk Advisory Council with whom to engage in this important work.”

CCS Facility Services is an integrated facility services company with cleaning and building engineering professionals across the Western United States delivering exemplary janitorial and building engineering services across multiple sectors. We are guided by an intrinsic desire to deliver clean and healthy workplaces for our customers and to provide opportunities for growth and professional advancement for our teammates. We are a company built to serve.

