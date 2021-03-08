Website Hosted by Local Attorney Offers Clear Advice on Estate Planning

The Estate Planning Attorneys at Morris Hall, PLLC are pleased to announce the release of their updated estate panning website www.morristrust.com. It is

Phoenix, AZ, March 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Estate Planning Attorneys at Morris Hall, PLLC are pleased to announce the release of their updated Estate Planning website www.morristrust.com. The new website was created to serve as a resource center for families when thinking about their estate strategies and options. It also serves as an educational source for financial advisors.

Morris Hall takes a leading role in providing the communities they serve, educational resources to help families make the best decision for their planning needs. The goal of the new website is to provide easy-to-understand information on asset protection through the use of living trusts and prepare families for leaving an inheritance, with the least cost and least hassle to their loved ones. A reference site is essential in guiding families through simple, practical things they can do to safeguard their finances during and after their lifetime. Visitors will find useful information regarding probate, trust administration, business planning, incapacity planning, special needs planning, resources on paying for your health care, and a variety of other valuable topics. Morris Hall’s website is a tool to aide in understanding what an effective estate plan encompasses to help ensure families will enjoy a secure and worry-free future. You will also find a list of upcoming webinars with knowledgeable speakers to help answer some of life’s challenging questions.

The law firm’s mission is to arm consumers with the information needed to make informed decisions about their family's and client’s future. Without planning now, there is little security tomorrow. Attorney and Managing Partner, Jim Plitz states that, "As individuals and as a firm, we constantly strive to perfect our personal and professional skills so that in turn, we may provide our clients with what they richly deserve...the finest professional legal services available today as well as the peace of mind in knowing that they have protected their families."

The law firm of Morris Hall devotes its practice to estate planning and has helped thousands of families throughout Arizona and New Mexico meet their long-term estate and financial goals. Morris Hall is a member of the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys. The Academy is a national member-only organization serving the needs of legal professionals concentrating on estate planning.

