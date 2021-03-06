"Maestro's Magical Music Box," a New, Interactive Children's Series, Comes to Life March 19, 2021 on YouTube

An all-new, live action/animated children's web series, Maestro's Magical Music Box, is debuting on YouTube. Season One focuses on much-needed Fine Arts education, and it features broader reach with episodes in Spanish and ASL. Sing-alongs, DIY crafting and magical characters will appeal to families and kids of all ages.

New York, NY, March 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Maestro's Magical Music Box, an all-new live action/animated children's web-series produced by Dream Sweet Films, will invite kids and parents alike to the magical world of musical concepts when it premieres March 19, 2021 on YouTube. The debut season (aimed for kids 3-7 years of age) will include four episodes in English, Spanish, and ASL and four sing-a-long episodes featuring original music. Each episode will offer corresponding DIY crafting episodes, encouraging family fun-filled interaction.

"We want our interactive and educational show to be completely available and accessible to all kids around the world, no matter what... so releasing our show on YouTube is ideal," states Nikki Casseri, Maestro's Magical Music Box co-creator, executive producer and co-lead. "To make our series even more inclusive, we made it a priority to have episodes done entirely in Spanish and ASL. With fine arts struggling in our current culture, we want to do our part to educate and excite kiddos for the future...and bring them joy!"

In Maestro's Magical Music Box, Maestro brings a music box’s Prima Ballerina to life with a wave of her magical baton. Together they introduce and teach elements of music (**with US National Standards for Arts Education**) using familiar nursery rhymes and songs, imagination and a dash of magic. Other characters join the fray, including Mr. Kirk, Old McMaestro and more.

Maestro's Magical Music Box was created by Nikki Casseri and Linda Teixeira. The cast features Teixeira as Maestro, Casseri as Prima Ballerina, and Kirk Bixby as Mr. Kirk. The season was entirely shot in NYC at 10x10 Studios with direction by Catriona Rubenis-Stevens and Bricken Sparacino, cinematography by Carlos Bido, and production design/illustrations by John & Wendy.

