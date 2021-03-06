 Skip to main content

Luminit Government Services Awarded Phase 1 SBIR Grant from the Air Force Testing Center

PR.com  
March 06, 2021 3:00am   Comments
The grant will support LGS' continued efforts to develop Diffuser-based Combiner Screens for cryogenic environments.

Torrance, CA, March 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Luminit Government Services (LGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Luminit LLC that serves aerospace and defense customers, has been awarded an SBIR Phase 1 Grant from the Air Force Testing Center (AFTC). The three-month program will support LGS’ continued efforts to develop a Diffuser-based Combiner Screen (DiSC) for high-resolution foveated imaging to test spaceborne sensors.

An adaptation of the commercial Light Shaping Diffuser®, the DiSC applies directly to the AFTC sensor test site that operates under extreme conditions. Monolithic and fabricated from either Silicon or Germanium with a gold coating, the DiSC is extremely rugged and designed to withstand the cryogenic temperatures of space. The pattern etched into surface of each screen produces a smooth, aberration-free, bright image to the collimator or sensor.

“Luminit has long had a leading position in optical diffusion technology,” notes Dr. Engin Arik, President & CEO of Luminit, the parent company of LGS. “The current technology is a sandblasted Ge wafer, which has uncontrolled and noisy image properties, especially in longer-wavelength imaging. The DiSC produces excellent Mid-Wave IR images when used with a thermal scene projector.”

Since its inception, Luminit Government Services has helped military and defense partners develop the next generation of cutting-edge optics. Chief Scientist, Dr. Russell Kurtz, inventor of the monolithic IR diffuser and an expert in optics, worked alongside a team of engineers with over 150 years of combined experience in optics technologies. A less strict, moderate environment version can be used for IR beam combining in more normal environments. For more information, contact sales@luminitgs.com

Contact Information:
Luminit
Mary Ann Giorgio
310-320-1066
Contact via Email
www.luminitco.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832247

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

