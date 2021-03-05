Kareem Chef Sesame Paste Tahina Product Recall for Health Reasons

Garden City, MI, March 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kareem Mart of Garden City, MI, is recalling its 1 lb., 2 lb., 10 kg. of “Tahina” food treats because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, producing more severe illnesses infections.

The recalled “Tahina” were distributed in Mediterranean food stores in Michigan and Chicago, IL between April 2020 to October 2020.

Please do not consume the product and immediately dispose of the product or return to 32816 Manor Park, Garden City MI 48135. Or to the place of purchase. And send Kareem Mart a note to the email: recalls@kareemmart.com with the return receipt and product purchase date for a full refund.

The product comes in 1 lb., 2 lb. in plastic jars and the 10 kg. in metal cans. There is only one lot distributed.

With expiration date 07-01-2022.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing from samples in the stores by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Contact Information:

Kareem Mart Inc.

Wayel Daaboul

313-651-4600

Contact via Email

kareemmart.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832157

