CP Communications Expands Marketing Efforts with Local Partnership

St. Petersburg, FL, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CP Communications, a leading provider of live event broadcast production solutions, and Red House Streaming, a CP Communications subsidiary offering broadcast-quality streaming services, are proud to announce their partnership with Sarina Fazan Media and Sky Strategic Marketing for local marketing and public relations services.

Dimension PR will continue to serve as CP Communications’ global PR firm for the broadcast and professional AV markets, and collaborate with the Sky Strategic Marketing team on Red House Streaming initiatives.

As part of the new local marketing alliance, the Red House Streaming studios in St. Petersburg will be the home to “On The Record With Sarina Fazan,” a weekly live streamed podcast hosted by four-time Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and producer Sarina Fazan. Fazan also will serve as a spokesperson for CP Communications.

Kurt Heitmann, the CEO of CP Communications, said, “We created Red House Streaming as a solution for the increasing demand for digital production, and we’ve been working to introduce the service to our local area. With Sarina’s reputation in the Tampa Bay market, partnering with her and the team at Sky Strategic Marketing just makes sense.”

Lowell Beckner, General Manager of CP Communications and Red House Streaming, who first met Fazan in 2013 when she was an anchor/reporter at Tampa’s WFTS-TV, introduced the idea of this marketing and public relations partnership. He said, “Sarina’s professionalism, love of storytelling, and passion for broadcasting make her the ideal spokesperson.”

Fazan is recognized nationally for landing exclusive interviews with controversial newsmakers and covering high-profile cases, including Julie Schnecker, Sabrina Aisenberg, Terry Schiavo, Keith Stansell, and Debra Lafave. As on-air contributor and producer for Investigation Discovery’s "Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up,” she offers insight into the ongoing drama that has captured international attention. After leaving the anchor desk in 2019, Red House Streaming provides her with an opportunity to return to the studio setting she loves.

Fazan said, “With a background in television news, I know how much time and talent it takes to produce a broadcast-quality production. I am so thrilled to partner with CP Communications and Red House Streaming, and I’m honored that my podcast has found a new home at their studios.”

In business for more than three decades, CP Communications has earned the reputation as the leader for live event production solutions, serving clients ranging from major broadcasters, sports leagues, and sports teams to event and production companies. Now with Red House Streaming, they are innovating digital media, offering affordable, broadcast-quality streaming from virtually anywhere to every device.

Red House Streaming provides turnkey IP production solutions for digital content creators like Fazan, with professional equipment, cameras, and products, including their RHS CamSTREAM platform, to broadcast-quality video from any location. The network operations center at Red House Streaming is staffed with technicians to manage all production and content delivery tasks. Their St. Petersburg facility also houses two adjacent 600-square-foot studios, with virtual sets offering green screen technology to create any type of environment for their videos. 5,000 square feet of additional open space is available for larger shoots or events, including sports and news broadcasting, virtual live events, and even medical applications.

Fazan depends on the technical team at Red House Streaming for production and live streaming services. Streamed live at 12 PM ET every Wednesday, "On The Record With Sarina Fazan" highlights a variety of trending topics that resonate with listeners in Tampa Bay and across the nation and streaming opens the podcast to an even broader audience. Viewers can watch the weekly live stream on both Fazan’s and Red House Streaming’s YouTube and Facebook channels, or listen wherever podcasts are found (Libsyn, Spotify, Apple, Google, and iHeart Radio).

After more than two decades in the newsroom, Fazan launched her company, Sarina Fazan Media, in 2020 and turned to the team at Sky Strategic Marketing, which was founded in 2011 by Lead Strategist Tanya Cielo, to collaborate. With Fazan’s journalistic background and Sky Strategic Marketing’s love for marketing, together they help clients like CP Communications tell their stories and increase their marketing footprint.

Cielo said, “CP Communications is such a leader in the live event broadcast space, and we are excited to be part of the company’s next chapter with the introduction of Red House Streaming.”

For more information about CP Communications and their subsidiary Red House Streaming, visit https://cpcomms.com/.

Watch the “On The Record With Sarina Fazan” podcast at https://sarinafazan.media/podcast.

About CP Communications: For more than three decades, CP Communications has provided high-quality, cost-effective live event production solutions to major broadcasters, sports leagues and teams, and event and production companies. Our solutions include access to experienced professionals, state-of-the-art equipment, and innovative technologies and techniques for wireless audio & video content acquisition, transport, and delivery. Our culture of innovation, coupled with the highest quality assurance standards and passion for customer service, promotes collaboration with our clients to determine the best custom solution for each live event. Learn more about CP Communications at https://cpcomms.com/.

About Sarina Fazan Media: As a four-time Emmy Award-winning television anchor and reporter, Sarina Fazan has told the stories of Tampa Bay for more than two decades. Fazan was named the 2016 Journalist of the Year and has received numerous honors from the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and other media organizations in recognition of her reporting. She made her producing debut in 2020 on Investigation Discovery’s "Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up.” As the owner of Sarina Fazan Media, she is using her proven experience as a storyteller to help businesses and individuals succeed in their dreams. Whether through traditional media or emerging media platforms, Fazan helps her clients craft the most engaging and compelling approach to their communications. Learn more about Sarina Fazan Media at https://sarinafazan.media/.

About Sky Strategic Marketing: Sky Strategic Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The Sky team specializes in helping business owners soar above their competition and claim their unfair share of business in the marketplace! Learn more about Sky Strategic Marketing at www.skystrategicmarketing.com.

About Dimension PR: Dimension PR is a full-service PR and communications firm that works with well-established brands and startups within the Broadcast, AV and digital signage industries. The company is staffed with industry experts who understand where business and technology intersect, and how to align strong and engaging storytelling with a company’s brand and messaging. Dimension PR holds close relationships with broadcast and AV media worldwide, resulting in extensive and meaningful media coverage. Follow @dimension_pr on Twitter and visit www.dimensionpronline.com for more information.

