Gary Williams of Williams Asset Management Honored in Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List 2021

Columbia, MD, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Williams Asset Management, a wealth management firm in Columbia, MD, announces that its President and Founder, Gary Williams, CFP®, CRPC®, AIF®, has been named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The list was published on Forbes.com, and a condensed listing is available in the current issue of the magazine.

Gary Williams founded Williams Asset Management in 1994. For the past twenty-seven years, the firm has provided individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations across Howard County, Maryland and beyond with holistic, personalized financial planning, guidance and tax-efficient portfolio management.

Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth Financial Network®, Williams Asset Management’s Registered Investment Adviser–broker/dealer, said, “Congratulations to Gary on this well-deserved recognition by Forbes. It is terrific to see a client-centric advisor who is devoted to providing expert financial planning represented on this list.”

“I am pleased to have been named to this prestigious list for the third year in a row - a recognition that, to us, speaks to our firm’s steadfast commitment to providing exceptional advice and personalized service to our clients,” said Williams. “I am grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and we remain committed to providing the guidance and support they need to achieve their unique financial goals.”

About Williams Asset Management

Williams Asset Management has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 1994. Located at 8850 Columbia 100 Pkwy, Suite 204 Columbia, MD 21045, the firm prides itself on crafting unique strategies for each client. For more information, please visit www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com or call (410) 740-0220. Advisory Services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, a Registered Investment Adviser.

The 2021 ranking of the Forbes’ Best–in–State Wealth Advisors(1) list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in–person and telephone due–diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms). Overall, approximately 32,725 advisors were considered, and 5,000 (approximately 15.3 percent of candidates) were recognized. The full methodology(2) that Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available at www.forbes.com.

(1) This recognition and the due–diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you.

(2) Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

