APIX and Videstra Extend Partnership

APIX Solutions to Continue as Exclusive Sales Agent and Marketing Lead for the Leading Micro-Local™ Camera Broadcast Workflow Provider

Madison, WI, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- APIX Solutions, LLC announced today that it has renewed its agreement as the exclusive sales agent for Videstra LLC for 2021 and 2022.

APIX has been the exclusive sales agent for Videstra since the company was founded in 2016. “We are so excited to continue this valuable relationship with Videstra,” said Steve Smedberg, APIX President. “Videstra has disrupted the broadcast workflow model for live streaming cameras. We are confident that our deep ties throughout the broadcast industry and Videstra’s powerful solutions will continue to bring broadcasters valuable new tools.”

“Steve and APIX have been essential to entering the space and growing market share every year,” added Dan Desjardins, Videstra Founder and Managing Director. “We are the quintessential engineering-driven solution provider and APIX brings sales and market expertise allowing us to focus on expanding the Videstra systems capabilities and continue adding value for our broadcast users.”

The Videstra solution unifies all the available camera controls and streaming feeds into a single workflow. This includes cameras the station owns as well as feeds available from partners and clients. New this year - traffic camera feeds from state and local Departments of Transportation are now available in the Videstra system.

“With Videstra, users maintain full ownership of their camera content, unlike other vendors in the space. This eliminates excessive ongoing fees and an erosion of content value,” added Smedberg.

APIX Solutions, LLC specializes in contract marketing, business development, and sales solutions for startups and small, emerging companies in media, insurance, weather and geo-located data technology.

Videstra provides a single workflow for broadcasters and media companies to manage, broadcast and digitally publish Micro-local camera feeds redefining how television workflow integrates station-owned, client and partner, and DOT cameras.

Company: APIX Solutions, LLC

Contact Emily Smedberg

Phone: +1 (608) 515-8966

Email: PR@apixsolutions.com

Contact Information:

APIX Solutions LLC

Emily Smedberg

608-515-8966

Contact via Email

www.apixsolutions.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832068

Press Release Distributed by PR.com