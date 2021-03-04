New Women of Empowerment Members Honored by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized-P.O.W.E.R.

Manhasset, NY, March 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) honors their new Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their achievements and high level of success in the many fields and industries listed.

About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to celebrate the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:

Jessica Suwata--Automotive

Myra Ford--Coaching

Marne Power--Business

Sara E. Beauchemin--Health/Fitness

Janet L. Walsh--Financial Services

Julie Pumfrey--Business

Linda M. Jones--Food/Beverages

Aloria J. Harris--Cleaning Service

Henna Naseem--Apparel/Fashion

Lissa Marie Dennick--Medical Equipment

Margaret House--Healthcare

Tiffany D. Lowery--Retail Industry

Leonie D. Brown--Food/Beverages

Palmira Turbetti Motto--Music

Priscilla Sanchez--Government

Funmi T. Ajala--Healthcare

Estella B. Bailey--Beauty/Cosmetics

Minnie Louise Douglas--Beauty/Cosmetics

Felicia R. Allen--Education

Sonya Cooper Gumbs--Law/Legal Services

Robin R. McLellan--Real Estate

Linda Haynes--Beauty/Cosmetics

Buffy S. Paulding--Healthcare

Trinica N. Wells--Education

Sharon Roubinek--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Jessica Rivera--Accounting

Mathy Milling Downing--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Marcella Cooper--Design/Manufacturing

Marcie Delapaz--Photography

Lisa R. Frye--Cleaning Service

Stephne Coney--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Diana Dee DeFranco--Notary Public

Marilyn Kopasz--Hypnosis

Carolyn R. Baker--Accounting

Kathleen A. Parris--Jewelry

Carolyn F. Johnson--Cleaning Service

Gloria W. Al-Sayegh--Healthcare

Brandy N. Ali--Massage Therapy

Denice Peterson--Community

Vicki Ann--Mining/Metals

Ambaye Albertine Tshefu--Publishing

Barbara Ann Smith--Retail Industry

Keidra S. Hammond--Medical Billing and Coding

Louise A. Harris--Publishing

Thomasina D. Rush--Hospitality

Ieasha L. Mathews--Massage Therapy

Fran Marabou Williams--Education

Yahaira I. Olivier--Home Healthcare

Phylicia Bailey--Accounting

Fidelia Onyebuchi Nnachetam--Healthcare

Sonya E. Harper Whitfield--Logistics/Procurement

Carrie Mansfield--Automotive

Rita Lee Orozco--Merchandising

Heidi Rosebud--Massage Therapy

Alicia L. Jones-Morris--Education

Janice R. Wright--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Ani Yaghmourian--Beauty/Cosmetics

Raquel L. Lamberth--Real Estate

Laura C. Tuttle--Coaching

Barbara Nachon--Construction/Building

Marilee J. Saad--Healthcare

Claudia Lam--Beauty/Cosmetics

Trish R. Doran--Retail Industry

Nona Ensley--Nutrition/Wellness

Charly E. Jordan--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Manola A. Tejada--Healthcare

Vivian Terry--Education

Tenneille E. Donerson--Healthcare

Bethann Stanek--Advertising/Marketing

Lavette Carter--Healthcare

Donnielle Maree Goff--Banking

Angelitha Taylor--Business

Joanie Gonella--Electrology

Annie C. DeWitt--Cleaning Service

Mila Kolosov--Crafting

Sharon Marsh--Party Rentals

Jenny S. Earls--Healthcare

Lula M. Blake--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Ann Marie Cushing--Healthcare

Lisa L. Mitchell--Healthcare

Carma Tiffany Howell--Retail Industry

Laquitha L. Richards--Event Services

Lorie A. McDaniels--Information Technology/IT

Jennifer K. Howell--E-Commerce

Barbara A. Smith--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar

Jeanie C. Mayne--Entertainment

Jacquelyn Blankenship--Home Healthcare

Mahogany A. Booker--Real Estate

Robin K. Walker--Consulting

Sandra Rouse-Flowers--Education

Kathryn Ann Collier--Insurance

Kristina N. Hernandez Eddy--Advertising/Marketing

Lucinda J. Busler--Education

Alison Artz--Beauty/Cosmetics

Cecilia Molinari--Publishing

Ardy Evans--Education

Leomia R. Wade Poole--Accounting

Julie Lindh--Beauty/Cosmetics

Katherine C. Baker--Healthcare

Nicole Morin--Beauty/Cosmetics

Maureen E. Marshall Jeffers--Education

Rebecca Sue Overshon--Retail Industry

Angela Akwugo Akujuobi--Healthcare

Nadine Homann--Interior Design

Patricia M. De Muyt--Construction/Building

Lucy Benedetto--Event Services

Karen Kleinman--Real Estate

Kandice M. McCullough--Construction/Building

Karen Jones--Floral

Nichole M. Roberts--Food/Beverages

Gina Kabat--Real Estate

Chantell N. Shy--Insurance

Cheryl Edinbyrd--Nutrition/Wellness

Jacqueline Trass--Education

Jatana Perry--Banking/Mortgage

April R. Rogers--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Gina Simas--Law/Legal Services

Katarina M. Muska--Manufacturing

Gaby Rengifo--Landscaping

Daria Silvano Bruce--Publishing

June Webner--Manufacturing

Nicki Kalokerinos--Information Technology/IT

Shante J. Young--Art

Desiree S. Findley--Health Services

Odessodora Austin--Government

Patricia G. Duffy--Education

Pamela Montalvo--Food/Beverages

Lonni Terranova--Beauty/Cosmetics

Lea Nour--Hospitality

Deshra M. Vines-Leak--Home Healthcare

Angelia M. Ford--Real Estate

Tina A. Richards--Inventing

Phyllis J. Diaz--Jewelry

Sandra Williams--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Wynter W. Riddick--Community

Shamara C. Herring--Food/Beverages

Carrie A. Blaylock--Advertising/Marketing

DeAnna Dawson--Retail

Navya Kargood--Agriculture

Laura S. Doty--Owner

Jessica F. Ope-Oluwadare--Catering

Christine Sparano--Construction/Building

Griselda Gomez--Retail Industry

Belinda M. Squires--Janitorial

Christina M. Giles--Education

Shalin Ennis--Automotive

Kathy Flanagan--Healthcare

Fran Miskin--Apparel/Fashion

Nikole L. Ellis--Education

Marilyn P. Douthard-Stanford--Apparel/Fashion

Jennifer K. Mielke--Government

Melisia Nason--Beauty/Cosmetics

Tawanna L. Chamberlain--Public Relations/PR

Marlea M. Hunter--Social Services

Roberta Robertson--Transportation

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

