ProMation Engineering Expands Its Valve Mounting Options

ProMation announces additional options for constructing motor operated valves for industrial flow control.

Brooksville, FL, March 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ProMation Engineering announced that it is expanding its direct mounting options for valves by adding multiple patterns to existing actuators and introducing new imperial mount patterns for its quarter turn actuators. The new valve mounting options will allow for more economical assemblies of valves and electric actuators by reducing the need for valve/actuator adaptor hardware.

“ProMation is very happy to be able to offer our customers additional direct mount options for a host of valve manufactures that use metric ISO 5211 mounting patterns by adding a second mount pattern to our most popular actuators. More importantly, we are introducing direct mount patterns for valve manufactures using Imperial or English dimensions,” said Patrick Ruggiero, National Sales Manager for ProMation.

By offering different mounting patterns on the dual acting quarter turn electric actuator product lines, ProMation’s customers will be able to:

· Decrease or eliminate the need for additional assembly hardware

· Allow for more compact and lighter assemblies

· Be more cost competitive when offering valve/actuator assemblies

The metric ISO 5211 dual mount actuators are available on the P1-P6 Series of electric actuators. The Imperial mount patterns are currently available on the P1 and P1.A series while the P2-P8 Series will be available in late spring. Mounting pattern dimensions and specifics can be found at https://promationei.com/mountingpatterns.pdf.

About ProMation Engineering: ProMation Engineering provides electrical actuators and flow control devices for industrial applications and processes. The products are used in the oil and gas, aerospace, power generation, water treatment, chemical processing, pulp and paper, mining industries as well as emergency tunnel ventilation systems. Quarter Turn, Spring Return and Linear Actuators range in voltage from 12VDC to three phase 575VAC. ProMation holds standard and hazardous location certifications from CSA.

Contact Information:

ProMation Engineering

Patrick Ruggiero

352-544-8436

Contact via Email

promationei.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/832011

Press Release Distributed by PR.com