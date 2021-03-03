Anil Uzun Has Been Announced as the New Republic of Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to the United Kingdom

The Republic of Vanuatu appointed Anil Uzun the honour of being the new Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to the United Kingdom.

London, United Kingdom, March 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Anil Uzun, the Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu in the UK will be committed towards building a strong trade relationship between the Republic of Vanuatu and the United Kingdom.

The trade commissioner role of Anil Uzun includes development and promotion of trade, investment and tourism opportunities between the two countries. Anil Uzun will also explore further opportunities for establishing economic routes between the Republic of Vanuatu and the United Kingdom.

Anil Uzun says, "I am honored to be appointed as the trade commissioner and very pleased to represent the Vanuatu Government in the UK. I am extremely honored to be given the opportunity to help Vanuatu expand economic and trade relations. I am ready to represent the republic in the best possible way and promote further trade and investment between the two countries.”

Who is Anil Uzun?

Anil Uzun is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has been appointed as the new Republic of Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services.

