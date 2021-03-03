Be Strong International Becomes Sole Nonprofit Named as Best Place to Work

Miami, FL, March 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The South Florida Business Journal has recognized Be Strong International (BSI) as the only nonprofit to be ranked among the 15 “Best Places to Work” in the small business category for 2021.

This annual award event highlights 45 companies of all sizes that realize the importance of taking care of their employees, be it through benefit packages, workplace culture, and/or work/life balance. Be Strong Int’l ranked as number 7 out of 15 in the small business category, and was the only nonprofit organization in consideration, an achievement in itself.

“We wanted to create an amazing culture, where everyone is there for one another, and chipping in when needed, while always addressing anyone’s concerns,” says Be Strong International's CEO Michelle Shirley. “I always want my team to feel like they are special, loved, and taken care of.”

The announcement was made during an outdoor, tailgate-style ceremony at the Signature Grand in Davie, Fla., on February 25, 2021 from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held outside in socially-distanced “parking pods,” where the Shirley and a few other BSI staff members were awarded their plaque while watching other presentations on screen.

“Celebrating wins are extremely important, especially during a pandemic,” says Be Strong Int’l Program Manager Barbara Jean. “It's rewarding to know that in the midst of uncertain times, we are surrounded by team members that find joy and satisfaction in the workplace.”

BSI’s focus on its company culture has obviously made a distinct impact on its employees and all those whose lives they touch through various programs, services, and community events. If you are interested in joining the team, visit their careers page at https://bit.ly/3e1kS7G. To read more about this event, you can check out the South Florida Business Journal's article at http://bit.ly/3uHDlfz.

For inquiries about the event or to arrange an interview, contact Nicholas Fernandez at nicholas@bestrongintl.org.

