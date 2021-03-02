New Members Welcomed by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Farmingdale, NY, March 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to welcome their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.

About New Members

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their new members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:

Mark A. Bush--Government/Military

Ariel L. Troncoso--Healthcare

Alina A. Steele--Healthcare

Marvin L. McFadden--Government/Transportation

Matthew L. McKercher--Veterinary Medicine

Chad M. Paskins--Beauty

Samuel Smith--Apparel

Peter S. Poteres--Consulting

Hector I. Santiago Morales--Government/Military

Kristen Carabetta--Insurance

Coralotta Darwin--Religion

Robyn J. Evans--Hospitality

Reyna Rousseau--Financial

Keith B. McCoy Sr.--Plumbing

Deborah D. Davall--Religion

Jeff D. Lim--Transportation

Dave M. Tennen--Real Estate

David G. McMorrow--Construction

Ramnath Thippasandra--Electronics

John Scott Peebles--Education

Dalton Tipton--Restaurant

Phillip L. Babcock--Construction

John E. Resler--Art

Marie (Malia) Murphy--Wellness

Joyce A. Petty--Retail/Florist

Jeffrey D. Gayler--Oil and Gas

Oakley R. Sumner--Insurance

Stephanie A. Stafford--Health and Wellness

Amber L. Lentz--Pharmaceutical

Reese D. Thomason--Moving

Sandra K. Fell--Retail/Apparel

Phillip R. Fielding--Restaurant Equipment

Kody R. Adams--Consulting

Linda Bearfield--Healthcare

Sandra Bright--Healthcare

Hector Estrada--Fragrances

Aimee M. Bosso--Healthcare

Chaya E. Platt--Banking

Kristan E. Elkins--Education

Amber N. Connor--Government/Human Services

Alex D. Montoya--Florist

Pamela L. Pulley--Healthcare

Denise K. Brightman--Real Estate

Miranda J. Thompson--Healthcare

Deborah Tell--Tax Preparation

Sarah "Doc" G. Robertson--Electrical Repair

Danielle L. Malia--Retail

James J. Lee Sr.--Salvage

Lee Alexis Shields--E-Commerce

Robert L. Wilson Jr.--Entertainment

Angela M. Kelly--Healthcare

Vito Giallo--Art

Luis A. Candelaria Jr.--Landscaping

Eric E. Cummings--Demolition

Heather Lee Anderson--Financial

Ric Rawlings--Massage Therapy

Lovell C. Evans--Author

Gerald Griffith--Cleaning

Kevin L. Williams--Entertainment

Jason A. Isbrandt--Healthcare

Natalie Johnson--Psychic

Maria Elena Nunez--Marketing

Patrick Adams--Home Improvement

Reeves A.J. Barnes--Property Management

Yedeh Arkue--Healthcare

Akelia E. Adams--Healthcare

Tyneil Jene Allard--Retail/Apparel

Cafresa L. Hooker--Beauty

Liset M. Grant--Healthcare

Auntie Carver--Human Services

Richard Conkling--Consulting

Jaime Steinsapir--Healthcare

Charvette L. Patrick--Healthcare

Tia Turner--Retail/Art

Robert L. Taylor--Telecommunications

Cher L. Duncombe--Author/Art

Linda Casaba Barnhart--Accounting

Jennifer L. Millet--Beauty

Alice M. Foster--Food

Yolanda K. Corniffe--Community Services

Sakisha D. Griffin--Healthcare

Thomas F. Makowski--Hospitality

Gwendolyn Meeks--Human Services

Varion M. Broadnax--Financial

Joseph A. Homsey--Roofing

Lesley C. Eastham--Government/Fire Department

Wanda Y. Andrews--Government

Franklin Maldonado--Real Estate

Jennifer D. Hohn--Government

Darwin K. Smith--Cleaning

JoAnn M. Famalette--Education

Don Krez--Music Promotion

Jaclyn A. Sanchez--Author

Chucky Volture--Music

John W. Czuczak--Insurance

Sandra B. Gunter--Travel

Meenakshee K. Mishra--Specialty Injectables

Phyllis M. Vinyets--Holistic Healthcare

Case E. Bryant--Sports Association

Callie R. House--Nonprofit

April Backus--Construction

Gloria L. Hodges--Community Service

Taunisha M. Clinkscale--Healthcare Service

Gabrielle C. Cardona--Life Coaching

Brian Tihran Minney--Gaming

Frederick A. James II--Consulting

Douglas R. Hoffmann--Education

Mary E. May--Aviation

Antigone Robinson--Healthcare

Patrick W. Owens--Construction

Leslie J. Olma--Banking

Annie Hair-Sistrunk--Religion

Torran LeRoy Goings Sr.--Real Estate

Jim D. Leytham--Home Improvement

Johnnie Bazemore--Real Estate

Kevin M. Kelly--Healthcare

Yaramashi A. Brinson--Security

Davion Rabon Brown--Entertainment

Barbara A. Slade--Florist

Johnie R. Tyler--Nonprofit

Alex W. Tidwell--Agriculture

Aurora Avendor--Publishing

Melissa A. Henker--Food

Scottie Leonard IV--Consulting

Christa J. Mekki--Event Planning

Schuyler M. Jones--E-Commerce

Jimekia L. Jackson--Beauty

Charles Wesley Carder--Towing

Joshua R. Frank--Healthcare

Niecey Robinson--Entertainment

Shirley P. Steinman--Education

Jamin A. Gresham--Music Production

Alexandria A. Connally--Education

Sharon R. Ingram--E-Commerce/Beauty Products

Titus Lee Radcliff--Automotive

Charles E. Kawas Jr.--Warehousing

Patricia E. Reed--Education

Chara L. Bowie--Government

Abayomi O. Omolewu--Education

Carmen Butcher--Healthcare

Joeisha Jefferson--Entertainment

Donna M. Sennett--Social Services

Ashley R. Marshall--Retail/Beauty

Steven J. Apicella--Real Estate

Christina Cannestra--Restaurant

Karim Mattar--Music

Bertha J. Stewart-Harris--Healthcare

Nita Johnson--Print Media

Sajurnia A. Harris--Government/Healthcare

Lori Van Der Wege--Real Estate

Joseph H. Schale Jr.--E-Commerce

Montie Apostsolos--Education

Eliane P. Mbeng--Healthcare

Tawana Toston--Retail

Sevgin Oktay--Legal/Intellectual Property

Diane Riley-Goss--Social Service

Michael D. Wilks--Education

Xzun Z. Bellefant--Nonprofit

Ralph E. Ellis--Education

Alan J. Stern--Accounting

Beth Levy--Beverages/Spirits

Jessica L. Rizzo--Real Estate

Yvonne Lynn Barnes--Organization

Tyler D. Dengler--Food/Restaurant

Natasha Pedersen--Real Estate

Valerie L. Hillard--Nonprofit

Tamika N. Orange--Beauty

Nerissa D. Mays--Healthcare

Jackie S. Archer--Education

Rinat Newman--Research/Biopharmaceutical Products

Walter O. Breeding--Oil and Gas

Jamie T. Perry--Healthcare

Barbara Shapiro--Financial

Tiffany T. Theriot--Education

LeShawn M. Fernandez--Insurance

Edgardo Encarnacion--Energy

Valerie L. Hillard--Nonprofit

Patricia Ann Eagon--Coaching

Carl V. Martin--Construction

Kelly L. Zoller--Healthcare

Bertha M. Vilfranc--Education

Jessica I. Moulden--Funeral

Jerrat Bongeh Ngongfeutang--Education

Michelle A.E. Chambers--Healthcare

Barbara J. Tiede--Healthcare

Keesya D. Ross--Travel

Leomise Allen--Education

Nicholas L. Hodge--Financial

Lorraine Hargett--Education

Robert K. Smiley--HVAC

Luciana R. Manganelli--Event Planning

Michael M. Noel--Recreation

Rita "Rusty" Rose--Publishing

Tamerra T. Montgomery--Retail/Wellness Products

April R. Truss--Healthcare

Jeff P. Campbell--Transportation

Ramnath Thippasandra--Electronics

Raymond A. Higgins--Upholstery

Danon Lee Smith--Chemicals

Dani M. Kahn--Consulting

Erica A. Winters Freehoffer--Notary Public

Sean Walko--Government

Joel W. Gaddis--Music Production

Mary V. Barnabas--Consumer Goods

Larry D. Harrel--Government/Corrections

Omar Sean Anderson--Entertainment

Kenneth LeBrun--Construction

Cleo D. Silvers-Painter--Information Technology

Wrigley Witmer--Healthcare

Carmen D. Berrios--Healthcare

Leslie Ann Britton--Sports/Recreation

Lara B. Dixon--Cleaning

Shunita M. Owens-Grier--Healthcare

Edward N. Foster--Education

Timothy M. Cahill--Financial

Marcus A. Pearson Jr.--Transportation

Nirmalya Modak--Financial

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

Contact Information:

Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696

Contact via Email

www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/830741

Press Release Distributed by PR.com