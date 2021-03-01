Gwinnett County's CardioVascular Group Adds New Physician

CardioVascular Group, a cardiology practice which has serviced the north Atlanta metropolitan area for more than 30 years, has hired Dr. Lin Gao. Her first day was Feb. 1.

Atlanta, GA, March 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Before arriving at CardioVascular Group, Gao studied medicine extensively on two continents, while gaining vast knowledge in medical research before shifting her career to patient care.

She received her undergraduate degree at Shanxi Medical University and graduate degree in medicine at Peking University Health Science Center. Gao later served as a resident physician at Beijing Tongren Hospital.

At Medical University of South Carolina, she served as a postdoctoral fellow and staff scientist. Her research focused on the novel treatment against ischemic cardiac and vascular injury. Gao completed a residency at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital in Mount Vernon, New York. She then completed a fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (Texas) before arriving at CardioVascular Group.

Gao is board certified in Internal Medicine and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support. She is board eligible in Cardiovascular Disease. She specializes in cardiac echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, valvular disease, preventive care and women’s cardiology.

She is fluent in Mandarin and cares for patients in Lawrenceville, Duluth and Hamilton Mill offices.

About CVG: CardioVascular Group is an experienced team of doctors providing quality heart treatment and care in the metro Atlanta area, including Gwinnett County.

