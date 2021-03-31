nScrypt Signs NCS Technologies as Value-Added Reseller

ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nScrypt has announced that it has entered into a value-added reseller agreement with NCS Technologies of Gainesville, VA. Under the agreement, NCS Technologies will have the exclusive right to sell nScrypt's 3D manufacturing system product line to the U.S. Government, along with nScrypt, which will continue to sell to government customers. NCS Technologies will also have the nonexclusive right to sell nScrypt's product line to non-government customers in the U.S. NCS Technologies will also service the nScrypt equipment that it sells.

nScrypt's CEO, Ken Church:

"The U.S. Government has always been an important customer for us and we will continue to sell to our government customers. So by partnering with NCS Technologies we have substantially increased our sales force and our reach within the U.S. Government and beyond. NCS has a strong 3D printing product line and a broad and solid government customer base. We could not be more excited about this new relationship and we look forward to doing great things together."

Joe Andrews, NCS Technologies' Director of 3D Print and Services:

"NCS Technologies is thrilled to be able to partner with nScrypt and offer the advanced capabilities of nScrypt equipment to our customers, both commercially and those we support in the DOD and Federal Civilian agencies. With the nScrypt systems, we now offer incredible systems manufactured in the USA that are capable of advanced 3D printing. A single tool can provide complex designs with multiple materials including metals, polymers, liquids and even bio-materials. These systems round out NCS's additive manufacturing portfolio and will greatly enhance our ability to meet customer needs."

Contacts:

Brandon Dickerson

nScrypt Inc.

Email: bdickerson2@nscrypt.com

Phone: (407) 275-4720

John Callahan

NCS Technologies

jcallahan@ncst.com



About nScrypt

Orlando, Florida-based nScrypt designs and manufactures award-winning, next-generation, high-precision microdispensing, 3D Manufacturing, and biomanufacturing equipment and solutions for industrial applications, with unmatched accuracy and flexibility. Serving the printed electronics, electronics packaging, solar cell metallization, communications, printed antenna, life science, chemical/pharmaceutical, defense, space, 3D printing, and bioprinting industries, our equipment and solutions are widely used by the military, academic and research institutes, government agencies and national labs, and private companies. The nScrypt BAT Series Bioprinter, which won the 2003 R&D 100 award, launched to the International Space Station in July 2019. www.nScrypt.com.

About NCS Technologies

NCS Technologies, Gainesville, VA, a computer manufacturer, reseller and system integrator, is a leading supplier to the federal government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and many civilian agencies. NCS offers additive manufacturing solutions involving polymers, metals, composite materials, super polymers, bio-materials and liquids from multiple vendors for the creation of prototypes and finished parts meeting nearly any requirement. For more information: https://www.ncst.com/products/categories/3d-printing Customers please contact Joe Andrews at 703.848.5169.

