Sioux Links Golfer's Guide Partners with GolfStatus

LINCOLN, Neb., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sioux Links Golfer's Guide, a golf publication and website serving South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska, has announced a partnership with golf technology company GolfStatus. The partnership will extend a number of benefits to golf courses and event organizers that advertise golf tournaments through Sioux Links, including access to GolfStatus's event management technology and opportunities to promote upcoming events to a broader audience of golfers and sponsors.

Through this partnership, tournaments listed through Sioux Links get set up with an event website powered by GolfStatus at no cost. Event organizers also gain access to GolfStatus's tournament management software, which includes the ability to collect and manage registrations and sponsorships, streamline logistical tasks, coordinate with the golf facility, and score events in real-time with live leaderboards. For those coordinating tournaments that raise money for charities and nonprofits, GolfStatus's event management platform also offers a number of fundraising features, including digital sponsorships and the ability to collect donations before, during, and after the event.

Event organizers holding tournaments throughout South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska also benefit from the ability to market their events to both organizations' audiences via the Sioux Links website, the GolfStatus website, and the GolfStatus mobile app.

"Sioux Links has been serving the Midwest golf community for decades," said GolfStatus's Director of Marketing and Communications Katie Casillas. "We're eager to support this established and growing community of golfers by providing technology that makes it easier to coordinate tournaments and promote them to a wider audience of golfers and sponsors."

For Sioux Links, the partnership furthers its commitment to serving the region's golf community. "GolfStatus makes it easier for event organizers, courses, and golfers, to plan, promote, and participate in golf tournaments," said Derek Soukup, owner and editor of the Sioux Links Golfer's Guide. "We are excited to forge a partnership that benefits our readers and helps grow the game across South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and beyond."

Tournament organizers interested in advertising a golf tournament through Sioux Links and leveraging GolfStatus's event management platform can learn more and get started at www.golfstatus.com/sioux-links.

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service tournament management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, GolfStatus makes its powerful technology accessible to nonprofits to streamline fundraisers and help charitable organizations engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. Find out more at www.golfstatus.com .

About Sioux Links

Sioux Links is dedicated to growing golf in the area by making it accessible to everyone, most importantly the next generation of young golfers. Founded in 1997, it is the complete resource for over 130 area golf courses in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. Its annual golfers guide includes detailed course information, coupons, area map, and local stories. Sioux Links also provides a listing of hundreds of area golf tournaments via its published guide and on its websites. Find out more at www.siouxlinks.com .

