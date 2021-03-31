Natera and Tesis Labs Announce Strategic Collaboration on Prenatal Genetic Testing

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in non-invasive genetic testing and analysis of cfDNA, and Tesis Labs, a US multi-region lab services provider with labs in Colorado, Texas and Arizona, announced a strategic partnership in the field of prenatal genetic testing.

The collaboration will allow Tesis to broaden its portfolio of genetic testing offerings and participate in the fast growing screening market for over 4 million pregnancies in the United States. Tesis's state-of-the-art and highly scalable genetics laboratory in Lafayette, Colorado can serve many regions of the U.S. including Texas, Arizona and Colorado.

"Natera is pleased to partner with Tesis Labs to improve patient testing access and convenience in a number of critical regional markets for both Natera and Tesis," said Ramesh Hariharan, General Manager of Natera's Women's Health business.

"We are honored to partner with Natera," said Tesis Labs CEO Ron King. "Working together will offer new opportunities for early screening, allowing more informed treatment and care decisions for women and their families. Our combined expertise and technology will play a major role in helping patients."

About Tesis Labs

Tesis Labs' genetically integrated medical platform has revolutionized targeted genetic sequencing. Our mission is to change medicine by providing physicians, hospitals, and researchers with the tools to help patients treat and overcome major chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, cancer, and diabetes through advanced genetic testing. Tesis offers healthcare providers, and physicians' access to our unique genetic testing and precision medicine, enabling them to create personalized care plans for treating chronic diseases – individually and across generations. We also enable medical device companies and pharmaceuticals to bring new products to market and create a robust repository of genetic data and research. Visit www.tesislabs.com to learn more.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

