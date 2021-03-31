Typenex® Medical Awarded Capital Equipment and Manual Microbiology Agreements with Premier

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Typenex® Medical LLC has been awarded a three-year group purchasing agreement for Capital Equipment and Manual Microbiology with Premier. Effective May 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier.

The Capital Equipment contract offers innovative vein therapy products including the Fibernex® FN II Laser System, Fibernex® Laser Fibers, Precision Generator, and ProCurve V Applicator. Our full vein care portfolio delivers optimal performance and exclusive benefits for members.

The Manual Microbiology contract features our various Specimen Collection Swabs, as well as the FlexTrans™ Transport Medium. With our reliable inventory, Premier members can secure enhanced savings while maintaining healthy stock levels of viral testing solutions.

In addition to the Capital Equipment and Manual Microbiology agreements, Typenex Medical is also a contracted supplier for Fluid Waste Management. Premier members can maximize savings on our market-leading portfolio of floor fluid management solutions, such as our customizable Absorbent Floor Mat Rolls and cutting-edge Fluid Fighter™ Suction Mat.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services, and more, Premier enables improved patient care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Typenex® Medical

Typenex® Medical is a medical device and supply company founded by entrepreneur and investor, John Fife. By connecting with customers to understand their process needs, we are able to deliver tailored solutions that help improve efficiency while minimizing costs. For more information, please visit www.typenex.com.

